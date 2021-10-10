CM condoles death of TN fishermen leader

Chennai, Oct 10 (PTI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday condoled the death of U Arulanandam, a noted leader of the fishermen community. Expressing shock and grief over the death, Stalin said Arulanandham, president of the Desiya Parampariya Meenavar Sangam (National Traditional Fishermen Association), was a crusader of the cause of fishermen and their welfare.

Belonging to Pamban region in Ramanathapuram District, Arulanandam died today.

In a condolence message, the Chief Minister said the fishermen's leader worked for the fishing community's welfare for 50 years.

As coordinator of the Alliance for Release of Innocent Fishermen, Arulanandam stood behind fishermen when they were attacked or apprehended and facilitated legal assistance.

He fought for the rights of fishermen who worked on daily wages as well, and such work was proof of his humanitarian vision.

As a representative of fishermen in official talks, he fought for their rights and lives, said Stalin.

MDMK chief Vaiko and fishermen associations also condoled the death of Arulanandam. PTI VGN NVG NVG

