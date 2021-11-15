CM Nitish Kumar Firmly Defends Liquor Ban In Bihar, Says 'Crime Rate Has Dropped'

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday defended the liquor ban in the state and also stated that some people have turned against him due to his decision. Bihar's liquor ban took the center stage after illicit alcohol consumption led to a number of deaths in the state. Speaking on the matter, Nitish Kumar was quoted by ANI as saying that he stands by his decision to ban liquor in the state as it has lowered crime rate significantly.

"Some people have turned against me because I ordered a liquor ban & I'm serious about it. Those who are against it, feel bad. It's a different matter, they might have their own opinion. But we listened to the people- both men and women. I stand against liquor," said Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.

Nitish Kumar further stated, "It is not as if the crime has increased (in the state). The crime figures have not increased. If something happens, action is taken. Administration and Police are active and action is being taken wherever something is happening."

Bihar CM also stated that the crime rate in the state has come down after the liquor ban: "At some places, other incidents have occurred, an incident of Naxals have been reported from one location. It’s being probed. It's a different matter but the incidents of general crime have come down. I’d also like to add that the crime rate has come down after liquor ban."

It is pertinent to mention here that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has called for a second high-level meeting on November 16 to deliberate further on the liquor ban that has existed in the state since 2016. The meeting is scheduled to take place exactly 10 days after the first meeting was held in which various aspects of the liquor ban were discussed.

LJP Chirag Paswan slams Bihar CM over liquor ban

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan on Saturday slammed Bihar CM Nitish Kumar over deaths reported in the state due to illicit liquor consumption. Addressing a press conference, Paswan said, "He (Nitish Kumar) won't answer why alcohol is still available to the public in Bihar becuase higher officials of the states are part of the racket". He added that it was an established fact that Nitish Kumar runs his government through his officials.

Hooch tragedy

The marathon meetings on prohibition are taking place in the aftermath of 35 people being reported dead due to consumption of liquor across West Champaran and Gopalganj. In the incident, in which an Army man and a Border Security Force (BSF) personnel have also died, sources have informed Republic Media Network that people complained of intense stomach aches upon consuming the alcohol and lost their lives within a few hours.

In the wake of the scare, several have been taken under medical observation at hospitals. Police have been conducting raids at various places, and arrests in relation to the alleged distribution of bad liquor have also been made.

In 2016, the Nitish Kumar-led government had brought in the policy of prohibition, saying that money spent on liquor could instead be spent on the family's welfare.

