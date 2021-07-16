COAS General Naravane Visits Indo-Pak Border In Jaisalmer To Review Preparedness Of Army

In a bid to take notice of the operational preparedness of the Army in the Indo-Pak bordering region, Chief of Army Staff, General MM Naravane on Thursday visited the Jaisalmer Military station while reviewing the current readiness of the army in the region.

The COAS was accompanied by Lieutenant General JS Nain, Army commander, Southern Command.

Army Chief General MM Naravane visited Jaisalmer Military Station and reviewed the operational preparedness. He was briefed by General Officer Commanding Konark Corps and Formation Commanders on the operational situation and readiness. pic.twitter.com/COFAniY61h — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2021

Army Chief visits Pokhran Firing Range, observes firing

The Chief of Army Staff later went to the Pokharan Field Firing Ranges where he observed the firing of various artillery guns, including equipment that is under development by domestic manufacturers. The Army chief was later briefed by General Officer Commanding Konark Corps and other formation commanders on the operational situation and the preparedness of the army in the region.

COAS interacts with troops

According to the official press release by the department of the Ministry of Defence, the Army Chief interacted with troops of the Konark Corps while encouraging them to follow and maintain high standards of training and professionalism.

In a statement released by the Ministry of Defence, it is said that The Chief of Army Staff complimented the formations for adhering to force preservation measures and for provision of assistance to civilian authorities in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

Notably, Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane had recently gone on a two-day visit to Italy where he held important discussions with the Chief of Defence Staff and Chief of Staff of the Italian Army in Rome intending to further expand bilateral strategic cooperation with the European nation. Gen Naravane's visit to Italy came days after Indian naval ship INS Tabar and Italian frigate ITS Antonio Marceglia carried out a two-day-long maritime partnership exercise in the Tyrrhenian sea. The Army Chief's visit focused on discussing ways to improve defence cooperation between the two countries and deepen their relationship.

The exercise on July 4 and 5 covered a wide range of naval operations, including air defence procedures, replenishment at sea, communication drills, and cross-deck helo operations by day and night along with several cooperative fighting strategies for better combat strategies, an Indian Navy spokesperson said.