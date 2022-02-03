CoAS MM Naravane Asserts Ceasefire On LoC Continues To Hold, Avers Negotiations Being Done

Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane informed on Thursday that the ceasefire on LoC with Pakistan continues to hold as the negotiation was done from a position of strength. He also said developments in Northern borders are adequately underscored and backed by modern technology.

General MM Naravane said, "Ceasefire on LoC (with Pak) continues to hold as we negotiated from position of strength. Developments on our Northern borders adequately underscored, requirement of ready & capable forces, with an optimal component of Boots on Ground, backed by modern technology."

"We've also observed, some nations challenging the globally accepted norms, and the rules-based order. This challenge has manifested in various forms of creeping aggression and opportunist actions, to alter the status quo, keeping the threshold below all-out war," he added.

'We are witnessing trailers of future conflicts': Indian Army Chief Gen Naravane

Earlier in the day, at the international webinar 'Pragyan Conclave 2022' which was organised on Thursday, the Chief of the Army Staff had stated the country is 'witnessing a trailer of future conflicts'. Addressing the aspect of India's security challenges, the top Indian Army officer warned against enemies' continued efforts and encouraged the optimization of 'capable technology' and the 'need for boots on the ground'.

Referring to China and Pakistan, Gen MM Naravanefurther said "our adversary shall continue with efforts to achieve its strategic aims and that we are witnessing a trailer of future conflicts. These are being enacted daily on the information battlefield, in the networks and cyberspace and are being played along unsettled and active borders."

On Army Day, General MM Naravane had hit out at Pakistan for aiding terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir and stated that attempts to smuggle weapons into the Union Territory are also being made. However, he remarked that the Indian Army has repeatedly foiled Pakistan's attempts.

Image: @adgpi/Twitter