Congress Lok Sabha MP Slams BJP-led Government Over Lack Of Information On Electoral Bonds

Congress Lok Sabha MP ManishTewari on Thursday slammed the BJP government over the electoral bond scheme calling it "corruption." Tewari lashing out at the government added, "There is no information on who the donors are, no information on how much money was given and who it was given to there is no information available. On the basis of this, accusations of corruption are being levied against the government."

'It is with great urgency'

Tewari addressing the Speaker of the House, Om Birla stated that: "Honourable speaker it is with great urgency that I would like to bring this to your notice that when this scheme was first implemented it was only for the ordinary elections of the Lok Sabha but on April 11, 2018, right before the Karnataka elections it was implemented." Tewari was cut off by the Speaker for making alleged remarks against the Prime Minister. In further developments, the Congress has staged a walkout from the Parliament.

Congress hits out at BJP in the Parliament

On Wednesday the Congress party hit out at the Centre demanding the BJP-led government to disclose all details about the electoral bonds before the Parliament alleging that the scheme has hindered the transparency in the funding of political parties. Describing electoral bonds as a "political bribery scheme", the Congress party called it a scam that tarnished the fabric of Indian democracy. Senior Congress leaders including Ghulam Nabi Azad, Randeep Surjewala and Anand Sharma alleged that the BJP introduced electoral bonds to transfer "black money to the BJP coffers". On Monday Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had taken a dig at the BJP-led government over reports that it overruled the RBI to introduce electoral bonds, saying in 'New' India, bribes and illegal commissions are called electoral bonds.

Use of electoral bonds by political parties

Electoral bonds can be purchased by a person, who is a citizen of India or incorporated or established in India. A person can either buy electoral bonds, singly or jointly with other individuals. However, only the political parties registered under Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 (43 of 1951) and which secured not less than 1% of the votes polled in the last general election to the House of the People or the Legislative Assembly of the state shall be eligible to receive the electoral bonds. The bonds can only be cashed by the political party through a bank account with the authorised bank.

