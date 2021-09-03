Cong To Set Up Team To Legally Help Mob Lynching Victims; Minority Class On Focus

Imran Pratapgarhi, the newly-appointed chief of Congress' Minority Department, has condemned the recent incidents of thrashing and mob lyching in the country and said that his party will provide legal help to victims in such cases. He said that priority will be given to victims from the minority community as this is the "most-oppressed" class. He even said that "democracy is slowly turning into mobocracy".

Congress to extend legal aid to minorities

Speaking to news agency ANI on Thursday, 2 September, Congress Minorities Department Chairman Imran Pratapgarhi raised his concerns regarding the incidents of violence against the minority groups in the country and said that Congress will extend all possible aid to the community. He further stated that "Democracy is slowly turning into a mobocracy" due to which people from all sections of society are becoming a victim of it.

Providing an example of a recent incident where a man was beaten up in Indore followed by similar incidents from other neighbouring districts, he asserted that Congress will always stand with them. Furthermore, he also stated that priority will be given to those belonging to the minority groups as they are the "most oppressed ones".

On the legal assistance to be extended to the minorities, he said that a team will be formed within a month. Also, efforts will be made to appoint lawyers who feel outraged by such incidents and have sympathy for the victims so that they can willingly come forward to provide aid.

Pratapgarhi further highlighted the incident from Madhya Pradesh where a bangles seller was beaten up. He said that no strict action was taken up in the case and these incidents are only left at the hands of the courts and legal help. In a series of tweet, he blamed the state government and also questioned the Centre regarding punishing the offenders of lynching and thrashing.

He also stated that the Congress Minority Department has helped the Indore victim and reached out to him with financial and legal assistance.

Imran Pratapgarhi took over as Chief of Congress Minorities Department

In June, Imran Pratapgarhi was appointed as the Chairman of the Congress Minorities Department. Also, a well-known Urdu poet, Imran contested the Lok Sabha elections from the Moradabad Parliamentary Constituency of Uttar Pradesh. A few days back, he met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and spoke to him about the legal team for minorities.

(With ANI inputs)

(Image Credits: Facebook)