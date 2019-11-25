Congress & JD(S) Complain To EC Over Karnataka CM's Lingayat Vote Appeal Before Bypolls

Taking strong objection to Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's appeal to Lingayat voters, both the opposition parties - JDS and Congress - have registered a complaint with the Election Commission on Monday. Ahead of the by-elections in 15 constituencies, both parties have alleged that Yediyurappa has been seeking votes for the BJP candidates on the lines of caste and religion.

On November 24, while campaigning for BJP candidate Ramesh Jarkiholi in Gokak, Yediyurappa reportedly urged the voters to vote for a candidate from the 'Lingayat community’, if they want him to continue as the Chief Minister of Karnataka. The Karnataka Chief Minister also allegedly adjured all Hindu voters to cast their votes in favor of the BJP candidates.

Congress accuses Yediyurappa of alluding a community before by-polls

In its complaint copy, the Congress has accused Yediyurappa of repeatedly alluding to a community by saying that he believes in the Veerashaiva community, and they will not let him and the BJP down. Yediyurappa became the Karnataka CM with the support of the now disqualified MLAs and stated that whatever differences have been there in the past should be set aside for now.

The complaint by the opposition parties was filed under Section 125 in The Representation of the People Act, 1951. The act, which states that ‘Promoting enmity between classes in connection with election.—Any person who in connection with an election under this Act promotes or attempts to promote on grounds of religion, race, caste, community or language, feelings of enmity or hatred, between different classes of the citizens of India shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years, or with fine, or with both’.(SIC)

In 2018, after the BJP-JDS coalition government collapsed, HD Kumaraswamy refused to hand over power to Yediyurappa. During the re-elections, Yediyurappa had courted trouble by appealing for the consolidation of the Lingayat votes in his favor. Lingayat community forms one of the largest caste-base in Karnataka and in the constituencies that will witness by-elections, form the majority vote chunk.

Earlier last week, another complaint was filed with the Election Commission against the Karnataka Home Minister, alleging him of not stopping his car at an election check post. The opposition also alleged that his car violated the orders of the EC as Bommai had stashed cash to be distributed ahead of elections.

