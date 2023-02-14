Congress Claims Rahul Gandhi's Plane Not Allowed To Land In Varanasi, Authorities Deny

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai on Monday claimed that Rahul Gandhi's plane was denied permission to land at Varanasi's Lal Bahadur Shastri Airport. The Wayanad MP's flight was scheduled to land at 10:45 PM on February 13 but was reportedly denied permission.

Speaking to the reporters, Ajay Rai claimed that the airport authorities denied permission for Rahul Gandhi's flight to land at the Varanasi airport as they were under the government's pressure. Rai said that the whole government is scared of Rahul and ever since the Wayanad MP took out the Bharat Jodo Yatra, efforts have been made to harass him.

"Rahul Gandhi was scheduled to take Baba Vishwanath's Darshan (in Varanasi) and had to leave for Pragayraj. But the airport authorities, under the government's pressure, citing the President's visit, denied permission and the program had to be postponed. They said there is a traffic jam here and deliberately did not give permission," the Congress leader said.

"The whole government is scared of Rahul Gandhi. Ever since Rahul Gandhi took out the Bharat Jodo Yatra, efforts are being made to stop him and harass him," Rai added.

Varanasi, UP | Rahul Gandhi was scheduled to arrive here & then go to Prayagraj, but the airport authority did not allow his plane to land here due to pressure from the govt. They said there is a traffic jam here and deliberately did not give permission: Congress leader Ajay Rai pic.twitter.com/9ONJLZGQac — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 13, 2023

Airport authorities deny Congress allegations

However, the airport authorities released a statement denying the Congress leader's allegation that permission was not given for Gandhi's plane to land at Varanasi airport and saying the aircraft operator informed at around 09:30 PM that the aircraft carrying the Wayanad MP flew from Kannur to New Delhi and canceled his plan to come at Varanasi.

"Dear friends the aircraft operator has informed at 9:30 pm that aircraft carrying Sh Rahul Gandhi ji flew from Kannur to New Delhi and canceled it's plan to come at Varanasi," the statement said.