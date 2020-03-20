Congress' Jitin Prasada Goes Into Self-quarantine After Attending Party With Kanika Kapoor

Congress leader Jitin Prasada has confirmed that he has gone into quarantine after attending a party where Kanika Kapoor was present, following the 'Baby-Doll' singer confirming that she has tested positive for Coronavirus.

Jitin Prasada joins former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje and her son who have also confirmed that they will go into self-quarantine after attending the same party.

While in Lucknow, I attended a dinner with my son Dushyant & his in-laws. Kanika, who has unfortunately tested positive for #Covid19 was also a guest.



As a matter of abundant caution, my son & I have immediately self-quarantined and we’re taking all necessary precautions. — Vasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) March 20, 2020

Earlier in the day, Kanika Kapoor had issued an Instagram post confirming that she had tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. She had been in the UK, entering the country via Mumbai and then flying to Lucknow.



