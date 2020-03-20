The Debate
Congress' Jitin Prasada Goes Into Self-quarantine After Attending Party With Kanika Kapoor

General News

Congress leader Jitin Prasada has confirmed that he has gone into quarantine after attending a party where Kanika Kapoor was present

Jitin Prasada

Congress leader Jitin Prasada has confirmed that he has gone into quarantine after attending a party where Kanika Kapoor was present, following the 'Baby-Doll' singer confirming that she has tested positive for Coronavirus.

Jitin Prasada joins former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje and her son who have also confirmed that they will go into self-quarantine after attending the same party.

Earlier in the day, Kanika Kapoor had issued an Instagram post confirming that she had tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. She had been in the UK, entering the country via Mumbai and then flying to Lucknow.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

