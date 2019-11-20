Cong To Raise Economic Fix, Unemployment & Kashmiri Leaders Detention Issues In Parliament

In a Congress Parliamentarians meeting chaired by interim party president Sonia Gandhi, it was decided that the party will raise issues concerning the economic slowdown, unemployment and detention of Congress MP Farooq Abdullah in the ongoing Parliament session.

Economic Slowdown

Current economic slowdown episodic, says N K Singh

India's economic growth hit a six-year low of 5 per cent in the first quarter of the current fiscal. It is estimated that the growth may further slip to below 5 per cent in the second quarter and the overall economy is likely to register a less than 5 per cent expansion for the full fiscal. Finance Commission Chairman N K Singh on Friday, however, asserted that the current economic slowdown is episodic and expressed hope that sluggishness will not continue for long.

TMC's Saugata Roy questions govt: 'Demonetisation responsible for economic slowdown?'

Trinamool Congress (TMC) Member of Parliament Saugata Roy on Monday lashed out at the BJP-led government over the alleged economic slowdown and questioned whether it was a result of demonetisation. "International Monetary Fund has said that India's growth rate is forecasted to be 6.1%. Our index of industrial production is at -1.1%. I want to ask the Minister whether the demonetisation move, taken in 2016, is responsible for the economic slowdown? What are they doing for the same? Nobody says anything why such situation is there," Roy said in the Lok Sabha on the first day of the Winter Session.

Nirmala Sitharaman acknowledges slowdown, upholds India as fastest-growing among G20s

Unemployment

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue of unemployment on Wednesday, saying the "Modi minar" was racing upwards at a breathtaking pace and terming it as a monument dedicated to "incompetence". Gandhi also attached a bar chart of the unemployment rate in the country, comparing the rates in September (7.16 per cent) and that of October (8.5 per cent).

Rahul takes dig at PM over unemployment

Detention of Kashmir political leaders

The detention of Srinagar Member of Parliament Farooq Abdullah became a crucial point at the all-party meeting, called by the government on Sunday. The Opposition firmly raised the confinement of Lok Sabha MP and Congress patron, Farooq Abdullah, in his Srinagar residence. Congress further demanded his participation in the approaching winter session of the Parliament, in the presence of Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. Former chief minister of J&K Farooq Abdullah was taken into preventive custody under the Public Safety Act (PSA) in September, following the Abrogation of Article 370

Winter Session: Opposition raises Farooq Abdullah's detention, demands his participation