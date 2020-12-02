'Cooperation In Countering COVID-19 Priority Of Russia-India Bilateral Ties': Envoy

As the phase 2 and 3 clinical trials for Russia's first registered COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V commenced in India on Tuesday, Ambassador Nikolay Kudashev said comprehensive cooperation in countering the Coronavirus spread is a priority of the Russia-India bilateral and multilateral strategic partnership.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) announced that the adaptive phase 2 and 3 clinical trials for the vaccine started on Tuesday. Russia became the first country to register the world`s first COVID-19 vaccine on August 11.

Last month, Russia claimed that its indigenous COVID-19 vaccine showed 92% efficacy against the virus as per the first interim analysis. So far, at least 100,000 people have received the approved and registered drugs based on the human adenoviral vectors.

"The Sputnik V vaccine efficacy amounted to 92% (calculation based on the 20 confirmed Covid-19 cases split between vaccinated individuals and those who received the placebo)," said the RDIF in a statement.

The COVID-19 vaccine has been developed by the Gamaleya National Research Centre for Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Healthcare Ministry.

India to produce over 100 million doses

The Sputnik V vaccine is based on a well-studied human adenoviral vector platform that had proven safe and effective with no long-term side effects in more than 250 clinical trials globally conducted during the past two decades.

On Thursday, November 26, RDIF announced that it will produce more than 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V annually in India starting 2021 in collaboration with Hetero Biopharma, one of India’s leading generic pharmaceutical companies.

Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has granted permission to pharmaceutical giant Dr Reddy`s Laboratories for conducting the drug trial in the country. As per reports, the vaccine will be tested in India on 100 volunteers.

