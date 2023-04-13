Cope India 23: USA's Gen Kenneth Wilsbach Flies Su-30 MKI During Joint Exercise With India

India has restarted joint air exercise Cope India 23 with the United States that was last held in 2019. It is most likely to send a message to neighbouring China as tensions along the India-China Border increase.

Gen. Kenneth S. Wilsbach Commander, Pacific Air Forces also participated in this exercise. He visited Air Force Station Kalaikunda and flew a training mission in an IAF Su-30 MKI. The Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief EAC at HQ EAC, SP Dharkar, along with other personnel interacted with General Kenneth in the air force base.

The first phase began on Monday, including cargo planes and special forces personnel from both sides.

According to the Indian Air Force, the bilateral Cope India exercise is taking place between the states of West Bengal in eastern India and Uttar Pradesh in the north. The event, which began in 2004, comprises exchanges of specialists on both sides as well as air drills.

According to media reports, the Cope India 23 exercise will feature India's frontline fighter aircraft Sukhoi-30 MKI, including the Rafale, Tejas, and Jaguars. For the exercise, the Indian Air Force (IAF) will also deploy other military assets such as aerial refuellers, Airborne Warning and Control System, and Airborne Early Warning and Control aircraft.

USA’s equipment: Two bombers feature in a first

The drill would include B1 bombers and F-15 E fighters, according to General Kenneth S Wilsbach, head of the US Pacific Air Forces.

Two B1 bombers were among the American exhibits at the Aero India 2023 show in Bengaluru in February. However, the aircraft will participate in a drill for the first time in India.

The B1-B, popularly known as "The Bone," is a long-range, multi-mission conventional bomber capable of carrying out missions throughout the world from bases in the United States as well as forward-deployed locations. The B1-B is regarded as the backbone of the United States' long-range bomber fleet since it carries the biggest unconventional payloads of guided and unguided weapons.

India-China border dispute

It is very important to note that both India and Japan have border problems with China. In November 2022, Beijing vehemently opposed joint Indo-US military operations near the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

General Wilsbach stated that the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force and PLA Navy have seen substantial modernization and improvement in the recent 15 to 20 years. General Wilsbach asserted that Chinese forces are following policies based on their assessment of their threats and challenges.

The 18th round of the India-US joint military exercise 'Yudh Abhyas' was held in Uttarakhand, about 100 km from the Line of Actual Control.

India and China have been locked in a border dispute in eastern Ladakh since May 2020. Following the Galwan Valley clash, tensions between the nuclear-powered neighbours remained high.

Following the Galwan incident, both India and China deployed heavy military equipment along the LAC.

India has always stated that the People's Liberation Army's (PLA) attempts to transfer a large number of troops to the disputed territories in the LAC, violated bilateral accords.