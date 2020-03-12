Coronavirus: Air India Cancels Flights To Rome, Milan And Seoul

Amid the global outbreak of coronavirus, India's national carrier, Air India on Thursday announced that it has cancelled multiple flights. The cancelled flights were scheduled for departure to several destinations like Rome, Milan and Seoul. Taking to Twitter, Air India announced the list of flights which have been cancelled. In addition, the airline also stated that passengers can request a complete refund of their booked tickets.

Air India cancels flights

The national carrier, through its Twitter handle mentioned that flights operating between March 14-28 will remain cancelled due to coronavirus. The list includes connecting flights to destinations like Rome, Milan and Seoul from Delhi. Here's a list of the cancelled flights.

#FlyAI: In view of the #coronavirus situation, the following flights are cancelled:



AI123/AI122(Delhi-Rome-Delhi) from 15th to 25th March 2020.



AI137/AI138(Delhi-Milan-Delhi) from 14th to 28th March 2020.



AI312/313(Delhi-Seoul-Delhi) from 14th to 28th March 2020. (1/2) — Air India (@airindiain) March 12, 2020

However, Air India has also initiated a complete refund for passengers who have booked their tickets for the mentioned flights. The carrier has stated that passengers can request for a refund by contacting Air India's booking centres and agents for a full refund.

(2/2) Passengers are requested to contact Air India Booking office/call centre/booking agents for full refunds. — Air India (@airindiain) March 12, 2020

IndiGo Cancels Flights

Air India is not the only airline which has cancelled flights. Earlier on March 9, another national carrier, IndiGo announced that it is cancelling flights to Doha till March 17, following travel ban imposed by Qatar on Indian nationals due to coronavirus scare. IndiGo in its company statement said:

"We will be monitoring the situation closely and will share further updates once the ban is lifted," it said.

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, Qatar has announced that it would temporarily ban entry of people coming from India and 13 other countries in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, which has infected thousands of people. Along with India, the temporary ban by Qatar will also be applicable on people travelling from Bangladesh, China, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Syria and Thailand.

(With PTI Inputs)