Coronavirus: Assam Govt Shuts All Aadhaar Enrollment Centres Till March 31

In the wake of Coronavirus outbreak, the Assam Government has decided to close all the Aaadhaar Enrollment Centres till March 31. Although no positive cases of the virus in Assam have been found yet, over 39,000 people have been screened across Assam as part of measures to prevent the outbreak of the deadly virus. The government has also tested 31 samples so far, out of which 25 came negative and results for six are awaited.

The Indo-Bhutan border with Assam's Kokrajhar district is on high alert to prevent the entry of any "third-country national" in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, officials said on Tuesday. There are also talks on suspending the Bodoland territorial elections which are all set to be held in April in the State.

Assam shuts all schools

The Assam government has also ordered shutting down of educational institutions, gymnasiums, swimming pools and cinema halls with immediate effect till March 29 in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. Assam Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna, addressing a press conference said, "Even though no positive case has been detected in the state so far, we are taking all precautionary measures."

Apart from all these measures the government has also directed all its departments and private institutions in the State to prohibit the use of biometric attendance systems till March 31 to prevent the spread of the virus.

Coronavirus crisis in India

As of date, the total number of positive cases in India has soared over 180, including foreign nationals. The maximum cases of the virus have been reported in Maharashtra and Kerala. A third death was reported in India on Tuesday in Mumbai's Kasturba Hospital. Earlier, two deaths were reported in Kalaburgi and West Delhi.

The Centre has “strongly advised” Indians to avoid all non-essential travel abroad. Earlier on Saturday, the Central government decided to treat the deadly virus as a "notified disaster", and has since issued even more advisories and travel restrictions. Meanwhile, PM Modi is all set to address the nation over issues relating to COVID-19 and the efforts to combat it on Thursday.

