Coronavirus In India Live Updates: More Than 169cr COVID Vaccine Doses Administered So Far

India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 169 Crore (1,69,40,55,710) today. More than 40lakh (40,57,946) Vaccine Doseshave has been administered till 7 pm today. More than 1.46 Crore (1,46,98,311) Precaution Doses for the identified categories of beneficiaries (HCWs, FLWs and Over 60 years) for COVID vaccination have been administered so far.