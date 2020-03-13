BCCI Decides To Suspend IPL 2020 Till 15th April 2020 Amid Coronavirus Scare- Live Updates

More than 700 people working in a leather company in Greater Noida have been put under surveillance after a Delhi-based director of the firm tested positive for novel coronavirus, officials said on Friday.
The 46-year-old man had recently traveled to Italy, Switzerland before returning to India, Gautam Buddh Nagar Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Anurag Bhargava said.
Indian Army reveals that in the Indian Army’s Manesar quarantine facility, one male individual who had returned from Italy on March 11 has been tested positive. He was employed in one of the restaurants in Italy for the last 14 years.
Director-General of Higher Education, Haryana announces that all universities and colleges situated in the state will be closed till 31st March 2020, as a precautionary measure.
The Indian Premier League (IPL) has been pushed back by 18 days due to the outbreak of coronavirus. The 13th season of the tournament will be starting from April 15, 2020.
An advisory released on Friday afternoon quoted BCCI Secretary Jay Shah and said, "The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to suspend IPL 2020 till 15th April 2020, as a precautionary measure against the ongoing Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) situation.
The BCCI is concerned and sensitive about all its stakeholders, and public health in general, and it is taking all necessary steps to ensure that, all people related to IPL including fans have a safe cricketing experience.
The BCCI will work closely with the Government of India along with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and all other relevant Central and State Government departments in this regard."
Forty-six persons who were in direct contact with the 76-year old man who died on Tuesday night due to co-morbidity and coronavirus infection have been placed under quarantine, district officials said on Friday.
Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner Sharat B said 31 of them have been categorised as "high risk" and the remaining 13 as "low risk". The high-risk persons are being shifted to ESIC hospital here. Officials said four family members of the man have displayed flu symptoms and their swab samples have been sent for testing in Bengaluru.
Amid the novel Coronavirus breakout and the steps being taken to contain it, Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijuju has urged all the sports federations to follow advisories issued by the Sports and Health Ministry. Taking to Twitter, Rijiju strongly urged all the National Sports Federations to adhere to the advisory issued on March 3, especially in view of the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.
Heritage Museum at Mumbai's CSMT to remain closed for public viewing this month as preventive measure says Central Railways.
Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council announces all sports/coaching activities in all the sports centers of Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council of Jammu province will remain off with effect from March 13 till further order
Kerala assembly has been adjourned sine die in the wake of the Coronavirus Pandemic. Assembly was scheduled to continue till April 8, 2020.
Around 900 people are still under observation in Pathanamthitta after the district administration released a route map identifying places visited by the three-member family from Ranni which returned to Kerala from coronavirus-hit Italy last month, health officials said.
In view of the Coronavirus breakout, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday proposed that the leadership of SAARC nations should chalk out a strong strategy to fight Coronavirus. He said that the leaders could discuss via video conferencing, ways to keep the citizens healthy and together the SAARC nations can "set an example to the world"
In a series of tweets, PM Modi said that South Asia which is home to a significant number of the global population should leave no stone unturned to ensure the people are healthy.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat took to twitter to announce that all schools in the state will be closed till March 31 amidst the Coronavirus scare in the country. "We have issued advisories to all hotels regarding safety measures to be taken while allowing foreign tourists in hotels. All schools have been closed until March 31. Do not fear as no case of Coronavirus has been reported here," he said.
The Jawaharlal Nehru University on Friday ordered the suspension of classes with immediate effect till March 31 due to the coronavirus outbreak. However, routine office work will remain unaffected, the university said as it urged all officers, faculty members, and staff to be present on their duty.
BCCI President Sourav Ganguly reaches Mumbai to convince IPL franchisees to hold IPL matches closed door as gate money from IPL matches (of Rs 4-5 crore per match) is inconsequential and secondary as compared to huge revenue from TV rights. Reports say that the IPL Governing Council will explain to the franchise owners the financial ramifications of not holding IPL and convince them that closed doors are the only option.
In a big announcement, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister on Friday said that Delhi was strictly banning any large sports gatherings like the IPL in order to arrest the spread of the novel Coronavirus. India to date has reported atleast 75 confirmed cases of the novel Coronavirus as per figures by the Union Ministry of Health and Delhi has only reported 6.
While addressing a press brief Manish Sisodia said, "The main way to arrest the spread of the virus is to stop big social events. Especially in events like IPL, people will travel from all over the place. We have decided to ban such events. I request everyone to not wait for government guidelines in times like these. All of us have to come together to stop Coronavirus," he said.
Amid the coronavirus scare across India, Union Minister Babul Supriyo on Friday said that the annual popular sporting event Indian Premier League (IPL) should be postponed. Supriyo gave multiple examples of sporting events across the globe that have been called off or postponed because of the pandemic.
Asserting that a health scare as serious as coronavirus should be placed ahead of any sporting event, Supriyo said, "EPL matches have been postponed, Italy's Serie A has been called off. Yesterday, America's NFL was also abandoned, So, the advisory issued by the Health Ministry regarding the IPL should be followed in a serious way. According to me, sports is very important but it cannot be at the cost of a health scare so serious."
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday has targeted the government over coronavirus. Taking to Twitter, he has said that coronavirus is a huge problem but the government is in a stupor. He added that ignoring the problem is a non-solution and that the Indian economy will be destroyed if strong action is not taken.
The Delhi government has ordered the shutting of all public swimming pools in the city with immediate effect till March 31 in wake of coronavirus outbreak, an official said on Friday.
Amid the growing positive cases of Coronavirus in India, the government has stepped up its preventive measures against the deadly virus. Along with the centre, the state governments have also augmented their preventive measures. Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy has shared a list of helpline numbers for all the states and union territories across the country.
Around 7 IPL matches which are scheduled to be held in PCA stadium Mohali would be held without spectators as Health Minister Punjab Balbir Sidhu says that they would see the situation and would not allow public gathering in PCA Mohali keeping view of Coronavirus.
Haryana government has cancelled two-day spring festival which was scheduled to be held in sector 5 from March 14 to 16. Previously Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij declared Coronavirus as an 'epidemic' in the State amidst the soaring number of Coronavirus cases in the country.
All 112 tested negative for Coronavirus at ITBP Quarantine Facility, Chhawla. After 14 days of quarantine at ITBP facility Chhawla. 112 Wuhan evacuees including 36 foreign nationals have been tested negative in the Coronavirus test. Today is the 16th day of their quarantine. They will start leaving the facility from 11 AM onwards today. Nityanand Rai, MOS Home along with SS Deswal DG ITBP will meet the group at 11 AM.
A 26-year old Japanese national has been quarantined at a local hospital in Gaya, Bihar after he showed sympoms of the novel Coronavirus. The suspect is a tourist named Skiya Inouea and has been quarantined at Anurag Magadh Medical Hospital.
"The Japanese tourist, who was travelling via train here, had developed symptoms like cough and running nose. Based on these symptoms, railway officials brought him to the hospital," the hospital's medical superintendent Dr Vijay Krishna Prasad told reporters.
Amidst the increasing panic due to the soaring number of cases of Coronavirus in the country, the markets are set for another day of mayhem after the indices opened at a 3-year low. The Sensex tanked 2,548.94 pts to 30,229.20 in the opening session while the Nifty plunged 729.95 pts to below 9000, the first time since 2017. Following the blood bath at Dalal Street with markets hitting the lower circuit limit, trading was halted for 45 minutes.
An employee in Google's Bengaluru office has allegedly been diagnosed with COVID-19 after he confessed to possessing 'flu-like' symptoms. In the wake of this, Google has directed all its employees in the Bengaluru office to work-from-home on Friday. The 26-year-old is said to have returned from Greece recently, soon after which, he began to show likely symptoms.
Google released an official statement stating, "We can confirm that an employee from our Bangalore office has been diagnosed with COVID-19. They were in one of our Bangalore offices for a few hours before developing any symptoms. The employee has been on quarantine since then, and we have asked colleagues who were in close contact with the employee to quarantine themselves and monitor their health."
“Out of an abundance of caution, we are asking employees in that Bangalore office to work from home tomorrow. We have taken and will continue to take all necessary precautionary measures, following the advice of public health officials, as we prioritize everyone's health and safety.”
The World Health Organisation on Wednesday declared the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, outbreak as a pandemic, months after the virus spread from China's Wuhan. Over one lakh twenty thousand people have been tested positive for the virus and at least 4,000 people have died and over 60,000 have recovered. The virus has spread to nearly 120 countries and so far, 67 cases have been reported in India.
The coronavirus (CoV) is a novel strain in the large family of viruses that causes illnesses ranging from the common cold to acute respiratory syndromes. Common symptoms of the novel coronavirus (nCoV) strain include respiratory symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties, as per WHO. Coronaviruses are zoonotic, meaning they are transmitted between animals and people, according to the WHO. Several known coronaviruses are circulating in animals that have not yet infected humans.
According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), human coronaviruses most commonly spread from an infected person to others through the air by coughing and sneezing, close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands. The viruses can also spread by touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose, or eyes before washing your hands, the CDC said.
While there is no vaccine to protect against this family of viruses, WHO has released a list of precaution that must be followed amid the worldwide outbreak of the virus:
Wash your hands frequently
Regularly and thoroughly clean your hands with an alcohol-based hand rub or wash them with soap and water. Washing your hands with soap and water or using alcohol-based hand rub kills viruses that may be on your hands.
Maintain social distancing
Maintain at least 1-meter distance between yourself and anyone who is coughing or sneezing.
Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth
Hands touch many surfaces and can pick up viruses.
Practice respiratory hygiene
Make sure you, and the people around you, follow good respiratory hygiene. This means covering your mouth and nose with your bent elbow or tissue when you cough or sneeze. Then dispose off the used tissue immediately.
If you have fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical care as soon as possible
Stay home if you feel unwell mildly. If you have a fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical attention immediately. National and local authorities will have the most up to date information on the situation in your area. There are helpline numbers.
Stay informed and follow advice given by your healthcare provider, stay away from fake news
Stay informed on the latest developments about COVID-19. Follow advice given by your healthcare provider. Stay away from fake news.