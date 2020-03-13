BCCI Decides To Suspend IPL 2020 Till 15th April 2020 Amid Coronavirus Scare- Live Updates

The World Health Organisation on Wednesday declared the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, outbreak as a pandemic, months after the virus spread from China's Wuhan. Over one lakh twenty thousand people have been tested positive for the virus and at least 4,000 people have died and over 60,000 have recovered. The virus has spread to nearly 120 countries and so far, 67 cases have been reported in India.

What is Coronavirus?

The coronavirus (CoV) is a novel strain in the large family of viruses that causes illnesses ranging from the common cold to acute respiratory syndromes. Common symptoms of the novel coronavirus (nCoV) strain include respiratory symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties, as per WHO. Coronaviruses are zoonotic, meaning they are transmitted between animals and people, according to the WHO. Several known coronaviruses are circulating in animals that have not yet infected humans.

How does it spread?

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), human coronaviruses most commonly spread from an infected person to others through the air by coughing and sneezing, close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands. The viruses can also spread by touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose, or eyes before washing your hands, the CDC said.

Precaution against Coronavirus

While there is no vaccine to protect against this family of viruses, WHO has released a list of precaution that must be followed amid the worldwide outbreak of the virus:

Wash your hands frequently

Regularly and thoroughly clean your hands with an alcohol-based hand rub or wash them with soap and water. Washing your hands with soap and water or using alcohol-based hand rub kills viruses that may be on your hands.

Maintain social distancing

Maintain at least 1-meter distance between yourself and anyone who is coughing or sneezing.



Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth

Hands touch many surfaces and can pick up viruses.



Practice respiratory hygiene

Make sure you, and the people around you, follow good respiratory hygiene. This means covering your mouth and nose with your bent elbow or tissue when you cough or sneeze. Then dispose off the used tissue immediately.



If you have fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical care as soon as possible

Stay home if you feel unwell mildly. If you have a fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical attention immediately. National and local authorities will have the most up to date information on the situation in your area. There are helpline numbers.



Stay informed and follow advice given by your healthcare provider, stay away from fake news

Stay informed on the latest developments about COVID-19. Follow advice given by your healthcare provider. Stay away from fake news.