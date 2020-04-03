Coronavirus Crisis: Centre Issues New Rules For Flights To Evacuate Stranded Foreigners

The Home Ministry on Thursday unveiled new rules for flights to evacuate stranded foreign nationals and the release of people quarantined in the country. According to the rules, the external affairs ministry will examine everyone on the basis of all requests by the foreign government to evacuate their nationals.

As per reports, if the EAM gives a nod, the foreign governments will arrange chartered flights for the evacuation process in consultation with the civil aviation ministry. Further, before the departure, the nationals will be screened for Coronavirus symptoms. According to the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), only those who are asymptomatic will be allowed to board the flight. Along with it, the state governments will issue transit passes for the local transport that will be arranged by the Embassies to take the foreign nationals to the airport.

Apart from this, the foreign nationals who have been quarantined in India after travel since February 15 will be reportedly released only if they test negative for Coronavirus.

The Coronavirus crisis

At present, there are around 1,015,667 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of around 53,200 people across the world. Around 212,991 people have reportedly also recovered. The United States of America has the highest number of Coronavirus cases globally.

Meanwhile, there are now over 2000 coronavirus positive cases in India. While 53 deaths have been reported overall, 156 people have been reportedly cured/discharged/migrated. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight of March 25 to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly. The 21-day curfew is applicable to all states, districts, and villages - irrespective of whether they were earlier under curfew or not.

