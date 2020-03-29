Coronavirus Outbreak: Eastern Railways Flags Off 'Arjun' Train For Healthcare Staff

As the nation continues to fight the deadly Coronavirus, the West Bengal Government started a special train 'Arjun' for the employees of health services and other staff of Indian Railways to maintain emergency services of the railway in view of Coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The special train has two EMU coaches which started from Saturday under the flagship of the Eastern Railway Sealdah division. "It is a special train for the medical staff. It has started from March 21," Nagendra Kumar, an official, said.

While interacting with a news agency, Chief Public Relations Officers (CPRO) of Eastern Railway Nikhil Chakraborty said, "The special train Arjun will carry employees of the health services and other staff of railways to maintain emergency services. Despite the virus threat, the Indian Railway is maintaining emergency services to enable the unhindered movement of essential commodities."

According to the latest Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's record, the state of West Bengal has so far confirmed 18 positive Coronavirus and one person has died of the deadly virus in the state.

India sees a rise in COVID-19 cases

According to the latest figure available on Sunday, India has so far reported 1024 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus and 27 people have died so far.

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown throughout India starting at midnight on Tuesday. He said that 21 days were necessary for breaking the transmission cycle of the pandemic. The 21-day curfew applies to all states, districts, and villages - irrespective of whether they are currently under curfew or not.

"From midnight, across the country, there will be countrywide lockdown in India. There will be a complete restriction of leaving out from the residence. All districts, villages will be locked down. This is curfew only -a stricter curfew than Janta curfew. We have to bear economic consequences because of this. But to save every Indian's life at this time is my and the government's responsibility," said PM Modi.

