Telangana To Be Coronavirus-free By April 7 If No New Cases Reported: CM KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday asserted confidence and claimed that the state may be coronavirus-free soon, provided no new cases are reported. Rao was interacting with the media during a press conference in the state. He was talking about the ongoing crisis in the Telangana and the state government's slew of measures to tackle the situation.

READ: Telangana Reports First COVID-19 Death

KC Rao on coronavirus in Telangana

During his interaction, the Telangana CM spoke about the positive cases in Telangana and said that patients are going through the mandatory diagnosis. He also stated that the quarantine period of over 25,937 people will be over by April 7:

"All necessary diagnosis is done and the patients are being discharged after the formalities. 58 people are under treatment." said KC Rao. 25,937 people who came from other countries are under the government's supervision. The quarantine period of these people will be completed by April 7." he added

READ: Three Fresh COVID-19 Cases In Telangana; CM Appeals To Migrant Workers Not To Leave The State

In addition, he also stated that there will be no new patients of coronavirus if no further cases surface.

"After April 7, there will be no coronavirus patients if no new cases are reported from now. Self-control is very important during the lockdown period." said KC Rao.

Apart from this. he also updated about the state government's measures to assist the farmers in the Telangana. According to KCR, the state government has announced that it would buy all grains from the farmers as per the farmers' yield. Moreover, he also guaranteed Rs 3,200 crore for the market.

READ: Covid-19 Precaution: Telangana Steps Up Medical Infrastructure

(With ANI Inputs)