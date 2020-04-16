Coronavirus Hotspot Districts in Kerala: Know The 6 Districts That Are Sealed

The total number of Coronavirus cases in India has reportedly crossed the 10,000-mark. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an extension of the national lockdown till May 3. Reportedly, the central government has identified 170 districts in the country as Coronavirus hotspots. These hotspots have been sealed to prevent the further spread of Coronavirus. 6 districts in Kerala have been identified as red zones as per sources.

Coronavirus Hotspot districts in Kerala

Kasaragod

Kannur

Ernakulam

Malappuram

Thiruvananthapuram

Pathanamthitta

Currently, there are 387 confirmed cases in Kerala. Out of which 218 people have recovered and there have been 2 deaths. CMO Kerala has updated the numbers on the official twitter account. Here is a look at the tweet.

#COVID19 Update | April 15, 2020



7 more have recovered.



Only 1 new case today. pic.twitter.com/3P6qEO0cwL — CMO Kerala (@CMOKerala) April 15, 2020

On the other hand, according to sources, these are the 6 districts that have been declared as the non-hotspot zones.

Thrissur

Kollam

Idukki

Palakkad

Kottayam

Alappuzha

Currently, 97,464 people are under surveillance in the State. Of these, 96,942 are under home isolation and 522 are in isolation wards in hospitals. 86 persons were hospitalised in Kerala on Wednesday. While Kerala has recorded a comparatively low number of cases, most of the cases in Kerala are imported cases. Considering the same, the international flights were stopped on March 22 and a complete lockdown was imposed across the nation.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said, "In our country, the recovery rate is the highest in Kerala. 218 patients have completely been cured of the disease. There is good progress in testing. We are doing an increased number of testing now. However, we cannot afford to give more exemptions and relaxations in the lockdown condition".

Disclaimer: Inputs have been taken from ANI and the numbers have been updated according to the official Twitter handle of CMO Kerala.

