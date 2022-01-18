Last Updated:

Coronavirus In India Live Updates: India Reports 2,38,018 Fresh COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours

India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 157.91 crore doses with over 68 lakh shots being administered on Monday, the Union Health Ministry said.

Written By
Gloria Methri
COVID-19 in India

Image: PTI/Pixabay

pointer
09:19 IST, January 18th 2022
No decision on COVID-19 vaccination of children aged 12-14

The Union Health Ministry is yet to take a decision on the vaccination of children aged between 12-14 years, according to ANI sources. The Centre has rolled out vaccines for the 15-18 age group. 

pointer
09:11 IST, January 18th 2022
India reports 2,38,018 fresh COVID-19 cases & 1,57,421 recoveries in 24 hours

India reported 2,38,018 fresh COVID-19 cases and 1,57,421 Recoveries in the past 24 hours. The total number of Omicron cases detected so far stands at 8,891 with an increase of 8.31% than yesterday. There are 17,36,628 active Coronavirus Cases in India, with a daily positivity rate of 14.43% and weekly positivity rate of 14.92%

pointer
08:53 IST, January 18th 2022
Chandrababu Naidu tests positive for COVID-19

Former Chief Minister and current Leader of Opposition in Andhra Pradesh, N Chandrababu Naidu has tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms.

 

pointer
07:30 IST, January 18th 2022
People unwilling to get vaccinated can stay back at home: Assam CM

 

pointer
07:30 IST, January 18th 2022
J&K: Pulwama gets first RT-PCR testing lab

 

pointer
07:30 IST, January 18th 2022
J&K: Over 4000 doctors test COVID-19 positive in 48 hours

Over 400 doctors and other medical staff tested COVID-19 positive in the past 48 hours in Government Medical College Jammu and its associate hospitals. Staff from other hospitals and final year MBBS students diverted to ensure smooth functioning of operations.

Tags: COVID-19, Omicron, India
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND