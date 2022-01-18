Coronavirus In India Live Updates: India Reports 2,38,018 Fresh COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours

Quick links:
Image: PTI/Pixabay
The Union Health Ministry is yet to take a decision on the vaccination of children aged between 12-14 years, according to ANI sources. The Centre has rolled out vaccines for the 15-18 age group.
India reported 2,38,018 fresh COVID-19 cases and 1,57,421 Recoveries in the past 24 hours. The total number of Omicron cases detected so far stands at 8,891 with an increase of 8.31% than yesterday. There are 17,36,628 active Coronavirus Cases in India, with a daily positivity rate of 14.43% and weekly positivity rate of 14.92%
Former Chief Minister and current Leader of Opposition in Andhra Pradesh, N Chandrababu Naidu has tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms.
I've tested positive for COVID with mild symptoms. I have quarantined myself at home and taking all the necessary precautions.— N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) January 18, 2022
I would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest. Please be safe and take care.
Vaccination against COVID-19 is not mandatory but the unvaccinated can’t attend meetings, enter offices & restaurants. People not willing to get vaccinated can stay back at home. In Assam, one will have to show vaccination certificate if necessary: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (17.01) pic.twitter.com/hRncZN5xC4— ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2022
J&K: Pulwama gets first RT-PCR testing lab amidst the third wave of COVID pandemic— ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2022
"Earlier, we had to send samples to Srinagar & reports would come after two days. Now, people can get their test report within a day," an official of the health department said on Monday pic.twitter.com/eJX1cWHKLo
Over 400 doctors and other medical staff tested COVID-19 positive in the past 48 hours in Government Medical College Jammu and its associate hospitals. Staff from other hospitals and final year MBBS students diverted to ensure smooth functioning of operations.