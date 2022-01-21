Last Updated:

Coronavirus In India Live Updates: Govt Revises Guidelines For Usage Of COVID-19 Drugs

The Centre on Thursday revised guidelines for usage of COVID-19 drugs and masks for children stating that the use of antivirals or monoclonal antibodies is not recommended for those less than 18 years of age, irrespective of infection severity, and for further usage a limit has been set. The health ministry also said that masks are not recommended for children aged five years and below.

Bhavyata Kagrana
Image: Pixabay/PTI

08:11 IST, January 21st 2022
IMF Chief says global economy to lose $12.5 Trillion in output by 2024 due to COVID-19

The coronavirus pandemic would cost the global economy $12.5 trillion in output by 2024, according to the managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). On Thursday, Kristalina Georgieva stated, “The world economy between now and 2024 is losing USD 12.5 trillion in output because of COVID. And we are going to actually update this number revising it upwards because of Omicron," as per Sputnik.

07:45 IST, January 21st 2022
J&K Chief Secy directs employees to Work From Home as COVID-19 cases surge

Taking cognisance of the rising COVID-19 cases in the union territory, Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta on Thursday impressed upon all departments to permit a suitable percentage of the workforce to work from home.

07:45 IST, January 21st 2022
Govt issues revised COVID guidelines on use of drugs, masks for children

Use of antivirals or monoclonal antibodies is not recommended for those less than 18 years of age, irrespective of severity of Covid infection, and if steroids are used, they should be tapered over 10 to 14 days, subject to clinical improvement, the government said on Thursday.

07:45 IST, January 21st 2022
Haryana reports 9,558 new COVID-19 cases

On Thursday, Haryana reported 9,558 new COVID-19 cases, Active case stands at 61,620, positivity rate 20.10%

 

07:45 IST, January 21st 2022
Maharashtra reports 46,197 new COVID-19 cases, 37 deaths and 52,025 recoveries

In the latest update, Maharashtra reported 46,197 new COVID-19 cases, 37 deaths and 52,025 recoveries today; 2,58,569 active cases:

 

