Coronavirus In India Live Updates: Govt Revises Guidelines For Usage Of COVID-19 Drugs

Image: Pixabay/PTI
The coronavirus pandemic would cost the global economy $12.5 trillion in output by 2024, according to the managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). On Thursday, Kristalina Georgieva stated, “The world economy between now and 2024 is losing USD 12.5 trillion in output because of COVID. And we are going to actually update this number revising it upwards because of Omicron," as per Sputnik.
Taking cognisance of the rising COVID-19 cases in the union territory, Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta on Thursday impressed upon all departments to permit a suitable percentage of the workforce to work from home.
Use of antivirals or monoclonal antibodies is not recommended for those less than 18 years of age, irrespective of severity of Covid infection, and if steroids are used, they should be tapered over 10 to 14 days, subject to clinical improvement, the government said on Thursday.
On Thursday, Haryana reported 9,558 new COVID-19 cases, Active case stands at 61,620, positivity rate 20.10%
In the latest update, Maharashtra reported 46,197 new COVID-19 cases, 37 deaths and 52,025 recoveries today; 2,58,569 active cases:
Today, 125 patients with Omicron infection have been reported in the state pic.twitter.com/odDy3DzrnW