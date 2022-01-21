Coronavirus In India Live Updates: Govt Revises Guidelines For Usage Of COVID-19 Drugs

The coronavirus pandemic would cost the global economy $12.5 trillion in output by 2024, according to the managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). On Thursday, Kristalina Georgieva stated, “The world economy between now and 2024 is losing USD 12.5 trillion in output because of COVID. And we are going to actually update this number revising it upwards because of Omicron," as per Sputnik.

