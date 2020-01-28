Coronavirus: Air India Flight On Standby, Gujarat Pupils In China Might Be Evacuated Soon

Shashi Kumar Jaimin and Nidhi Jaimin, retired government servants in Vadodara were worried sick when they heard about a virus outbreak in China. Their daughter had been studying MBBS there in Wuhan for the past two years.

It was only after their daughter Shreya informed them that they were being shifted to the hostel premises and were being quarantined that they contacted the university officials. "They were asked to sit tight in the hostel area and have been provided with masks. We knew it was because of the outbreak. However, there is a shortage of food and water. The students have to go out and buy water bottles for themselves. It's dangerous for them to be outside," said Nidhi Jaimin, Shreya's mother.

Gujarat Government gives assurance

It was less than 24 hours ago that the Gujarat government had intervened and gave them the assurance that the students will be brought back to Gujarat soon.

"There are at least 300 students from Gujarat who are studying in different parts of China. We have made all arrangements to ensure timely and safe evacuation of the students. The chief minister has spoken to Dr S Jaishankar and he has asked for help so that they can return home. They've got a positive response and will be arranging for their return," said an official in the Gujarat Chief Ministers office.

Apart from the Jaimins, several parents from across the state are worried about getting their children. Ghanshyam Solanki, a corporator in the city of Mehsana is also constantly appealing to the government and the officials of the university to let his daughter, Kinal Patel come back to India.

"Such quarantines are taken seriously in China. I've been trying to appeal to the government to do something about it. Let's see when it happens. Meanwhile, I have been in constant touch with my daughter," Solanki told Republic TV. Another parent from Vadnagar, Sanjay Patel, father of a brother-sister duo studying at Hubei University in China said, "They are facing issues with water. Sometimes they are served non-vegetarian food. Nevertheless, they are pretty understanding and facilitating."

Republic TV speaks to the stranded students

Republic TV was also able to speak to students stranded in Wuhan.

"We have been here for quite a few days. Since many of our friends stranded here are from Gujarat, we are able to cope up without much diffucilty. It's a ghost town outside — absolutely no vehicles anywhere; none of the locals are stepping out. Life has come to a halt. However, we got to know that an Air India flight has been kept on hold and we might be sent there soon in ambulances. This might happen in a day or two," said Shreya, who is studying in Hubei University in Wuhan.

