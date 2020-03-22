Coronavirus: India's 'Janata Curfew' To Kick In At 7 Am, Track The LIVE Updates

In a tweet, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan endorsed the 'Janata Curfew' that is set to kick in at 7 am on Sunday. PM Narendra Modi had announced the self-imposed curfew initiative in his address to the nation on Thursday in the wake of coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. Khan called for prayers for those "working day and night" to keep others safe, in a clear reference to health workers battling the outbreak.

Lets all do ourselves a favour by staying at home tomorrow - Janta Curfew Day - and until such time as things settle down. Lets pray for the safety of all those working day and night to keep the rest of us safe.

Love.

a. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) March 21, 2020