The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Coronavirus: India's 'Janata Curfew' To Kick In At 7 Am, Track The LIVE Updates

General News

In the wake of coronavirus pandemic, PM Modi had announced a 'Janata curfew' to be implemented on Sunday, March 22, a self-imposed curfew from 7 am to 9 pm which got popular reception.

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:
Janata curfew

In the wake of coronavirus pandemic, PM Modi had announced a 'Janata curfew' to be implemented on Sunday, March 22, a self-imposed curfew from 7 am to 9 pm which got popular reception.
Aamir Khan endorses initiative
3 secs ago | March 22, 2020 04:41

In a tweet, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan endorsed the 'Janata Curfew' that is set to kick in at 7 am on Sunday. PM Narendra Modi had announced the self-imposed curfew initiative in his address to the nation on Thursday in the wake of coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. Khan called for prayers for those "working day and night" to keep others safe, in a clear reference to health workers battling the outbreak.

 

COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Rahul Gandhi
RAHUL GANDHI: 'CLAPPING WON'T HELP'
PM Modi
PM INTERACTS WITH PHARMA INDUSTRY
Coronavirus
DR. DEVI SHETTY ON COVID HOSPITALS
Anupam Kher
ANUPAM KHER'S SIDE OF LOVE STORY
WEST BENGAL TO OPEN SCHOOLS DURING 'JANATA CURFEW' TO DISTRIBUTE MID-DAY MEALS
Kanika Kapoor must co-operate as patient and not throw tantrums of star: Lucknow Hospital
HOSPITAL'S STATEMENT ON KANIKA