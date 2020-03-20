The Debate
Coronavirus: Kid From Small Village Demonstrates Hand Washing Technique

General News

Coronavirus fear is on an escalating rise and where people have been taking extra care, a video of an Ooty boy showing the way to washing hands, has gone viral.

Coronavirus: kid from Ooty village demonstrates proper hygiene, watch

Amid the health emergency that has taken a toll on everyday life, people have been taking precautionary measures like wearing a mask and washing hands, repeatedly. In an attempt to remind people, many videos related to hygiene, precautions and self care have surfaced. However, a recent video of a boy demonstrating the technique of washing hands is doing rounds on the internet.

Impeccable hand-washing

Supriya Sahu, an Indian Administrative Official, uploaded the video on Twitter after she was blown away by the boy's impeccable demonstration of washing hands. Ever since she has shared it, the video has collected a viewer count of almost 50,000, with over 1000 likes and more than 200 retweets. Not only was this an amazing sight for her, but also for the thousands of viewers, who got impressed by his skills.

A boy, belonging to an interior village in Ooty, is not just setting a much-needed example of hygiene and cleanliness but is also gaining tremendous appreciation and acknowledgement from people. It is a rather incredible sight to watch a young kid, hailing from a village area, perfectly demonstrating the technique of washing hands as advised, globally by health officials in order to fight coronavirus.

Read: Video: Orangutan demonstrates hand washing technique amid coronavirus outbreak

Read: Sonam Kapoor raises awareness about COVID-19; says 'Hygiene is the best way to avoid it'

Appreciation and Awareness

The 24-second-long video has achieved a barrel of claps and appreciation not only for the boy's technique but people also took to Twitter to express their relief regarding the widespread awareness of the disease and it's precautions, in the remote villages as well. Netizens, also, have not stepped behind in lauding the IAS official's efforts of bringing in more awareness among people, through an innocent kid.

Read: Coronavirus outbreak: China illuminates buildings to mark zero domestic case

Read: Kartik Aaryan's COVID-19 monologue impresses B-town; Janhvi, Kriti, Arjun give a thumbs up

