Coronavirus: Kid From Small Village Demonstrates Hand Washing Technique

Amid the health emergency that has taken a toll on everyday life, people have been taking precautionary measures like wearing a mask and washing hands, repeatedly. In an attempt to remind people, many videos related to hygiene, precautions and self care have surfaced. However, a recent video of a boy demonstrating the technique of washing hands is doing rounds on the internet.

Impeccable hand-washing

Supriya Sahu, an Indian Administrative Official, uploaded the video on Twitter after she was blown away by the boy's impeccable demonstration of washing hands. Ever since she has shared it, the video has collected a viewer count of almost 50,000, with over 1000 likes and more than 200 retweets. Not only was this an amazing sight for her, but also for the thousands of viewers, who got impressed by his skills.

Met this amazing kid in an interior village in Ooty who perfectly explained the hand washing technique to keep safe from the virus. So heartening to see this simple but most important message reaching even remote corners in the fight against #COVID19 #Nilgiris #COVID2019india pic.twitter.com/GN6U2nTOjX — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) March 18, 2020

A boy, belonging to an interior village in Ooty, is not just setting a much-needed example of hygiene and cleanliness but is also gaining tremendous appreciation and acknowledgement from people. It is a rather incredible sight to watch a young kid, hailing from a village area, perfectly demonstrating the technique of washing hands as advised, globally by health officials in order to fight coronavirus.

Appreciation and Awareness

The 24-second-long video has achieved a barrel of claps and appreciation not only for the boy's technique but people also took to Twitter to express their relief regarding the widespread awareness of the disease and it's precautions, in the remote villages as well. Netizens, also, have not stepped behind in lauding the IAS official's efforts of bringing in more awareness among people, through an innocent kid.

The kind of thing that should always go viral..online and offline👍 — ashok mohapatra (@ashscribe) March 18, 2020

Thank you for sharing this! A positive start to the day with that warm smiles of children🙏🏽 Quietly they teach us to have hope and be happy even in these adverse times🙂 — NS (@pana19278) March 19, 2020

Thanks to sincere officers like you , who created the awareness over the public. — Nagendra Puchalapalli (@npuchalapalli) March 19, 2020

Awareness reaching far&near — NUPUR SINHA (@nina81966) March 19, 2020

Great video. These kids take #coronavirus seriously as we all should. — Wendy - PA (@chillibeanboy) March 19, 2020

So sad that interior village people are always ignored but today they are educating us. Wow 🎩 off to them makes me proud — Smart Travels (@SmartTravels3) March 20, 2020

