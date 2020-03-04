Coronavirus Live Updates: Delhi CM Set Up State-task Force To Control The Situation

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday set up a state-task force to control the situation arising due to coronavirus. He also said that he will not be celebrating Holi due to the virus outbreak and the recent violence in Delhi.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal: A state-level task force has been constituted to control the situation arising due to #CoronaVirus. It will be chaired by me. It includes members from several agencies, departments & corporations. Each member has been assigned a role. pic.twitter.com/hlK92RpO1P— ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2020
Kejriwal says coronavirus testing lab will be set up at Lady Hardinge Hospital and also in LNJP Hospital if necessary— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 4, 2020
BJP national president JP Nadda writes of BJP state presidents amid coronavirus scare. Earlier Nadda took to Twitter and said that he will not bee celebrating Holi nor organising any Holi related events.
The world is battling COVID -19 Novel Corona Virus. The countries & medical fraternity are jointly making efforts to contain its spread. Keeping this in mind, this year, I will neither celebrate Holi nor organise Holi Milan.— Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) March 4, 2020
BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda has written to all BJP state presidents, asking them to not hold #Holi programs, in wake of #CoronaVirus pic.twitter.com/NNUakDHXWr— ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2020
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh urges people not to panic amid the coronavirus outbreak. Taking to the microblogging site Singh said, "To deal with the risk of coronavirus, most experts are of the opinion that one should stay away from crowded areas and avoid unnecessary gathering. Apart from this, do take some basic measures. No need to panic, just be cautious. Take care of yourself and caution others as well."
कोरोना वायरस के ख़तरे से निपटने के लिए अधिकांश विशेषज्ञों की राय है कि भीड़-भाड़ वाले इलाक़ों से दूर रहें एवं अनावश्यक इधर उधर जाने से बचें। इसके अतिरिक्त भी कुछ बुनियादी उपाय करें।— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) March 4, 2020
घबराने की आवश्यकता नहीं है, बस सतर्क रहें। खुद सावधानी बरतें एवं दूसरों को भी सावधान करें। pic.twitter.com/CwzeXzHlts
Health Ministry officials said that over 25 people suspected of Coronavirus are admitted at Safdarjung hospital in Delhi.
Health Ministry officials: At least 25 people suspected of Coronavirus are admitted at Safdarjung hospital. 4 suspected cases of Coronavirus are kept in isolation at Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia hospital. #Delhi pic.twitter.com/xbDIeHI8lu— ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2020
Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday urges people to take all important preventive measures amid coronavirus outbreak. Also reiterating PM Modi, Shah said he will not participate in any Holi Milan celebration this year and urges people to avoid public gatherings.
India is well prepared and has taken all precautionary steps to contain the spread of COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. I request everyone to take all important measures to prevent this. Some basic self-preventive measures are as simple as, washing your hands & practising good hygiene. pic.twitter.com/USkidT7XQQ— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 4, 2020
Holi is a very important festival for we Indians but in the wake of Coronavirus, i have decided not to participate in any Holi Milan celebration this year.— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 4, 2020
I also appeal everyone to avoid public gatherings and take a good care of yourself & your family.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that he will not be participating in any 'Holi Milan' programme. Taking to the microblogging site, PM Modi said that to reduce mass gatherings to avoid the spread of Coronavirus he will not be participating in any Holi related events.
Experts across the world have advised to reduce mass gatherings to avoid the spread of COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Hence, this year I have decided not to participate in any Holi Milan programme.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 4, 2020
Amid the deadly coronavirus outbreak, Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday said that 28 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been tested positive in India.
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan: Till now, there have been 28 positive cases of Coronavirus in India https://t.co/kyxBangCQX— ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2020
Total 28 COVID-19 cases in India; 1 in Delhi, 6 in Agra, 16 Italians and Indian driver, 1 in Telangana and 3 in Kerala: Health minister— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 4, 2020
Global deaths due to coronavirus outbreak on Wednesday rose above 3,000 with the new count in China mainland rising to 2,912. The deadly virus, that originated in China late last year, continues to spread around the world and has infected more than 90,000 people. While most of the cases are from Hubei province of China and the city of Wuhan (the epicentre of the outbreak), other countries including Iran, Italy, Japan and the Philippines have also reported deaths related to novel coronavirus.
On March 1, UN Humanitarian Chief Mark Lowcock released $15 million from the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) to help fund global efforts to contain the virus. The announcement came soon after the WHO upgraded the global risk of the coronavirus outbreak to "very high" – its top level of risk assessment. The WHO has said there is still a chance of containing the virus if its chain of transmission is broken.