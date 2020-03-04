The Debate
Coronavirus Live Updates: Delhi CM Set Up State-task Force To Control The Situation

General News

First detected in the city of Wuhan, in Hubei Province of China, the virus outbreak has now spread across 20 countries since December 2019. WHO has dubbed the virus as COVID-19.

Written By Varsha Chavan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Harsh Vardhan

Coronavirus Live Updates: Delhi CM set up state-task force
1 min ago | March 04, 2020 14:44

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday set up a state-task force to control the situation arising due to coronavirus. He also said that he will not be celebrating Holi due to the virus outbreak and the recent violence in Delhi.

 

Coronavirus Live Update: Iraq confirms first death
1 min ago | March 04, 2020 14:44

 

Coronavirus Live Updates: BJP Chief JP Nadda writes to state presidents
31 mins ago | March 04, 2020 14:13

BJP national president JP Nadda writes of BJP state presidents amid coronavirus scare. Earlier Nadda took to Twitter and said that he will not bee celebrating Holi nor organising any Holi related events. 

Defence Minister appeals people 'No need to panic'
57 mins ago | March 04, 2020 13:47

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh urges people not to panic amid the coronavirus outbreak. Taking to the microblogging site Singh said, "To deal with the risk of coronavirus, most experts are of the opinion that one should stay away from crowded areas and avoid unnecessary gathering. Apart from this, do take some basic measures. No need to panic, just be cautious. Take care of yourself and caution others as well."

 

At least 25 suspected cases in Delhi
1 hour ago | March 04, 2020 13:32

Health Ministry officials said that over 25 people suspected of Coronavirus are admitted at Safdarjung hospital in Delhi.

 

Amit Shah on COVID-19
1 hour ago | March 04, 2020 13:16

Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday urges people to take all important preventive measures amid coronavirus outbreak. Also reiterating PM Modi, Shah said he will not participate in any Holi Milan celebration this year and urges people to avoid public gatherings.

 

PM Modi to not participate in Holi programme
1 hour ago | March 04, 2020 13:10

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that he will not be participating in any 'Holi Milan' programme. Taking to the microblogging site, PM Modi said that to reduce mass gatherings to avoid the spread of Coronavirus he will not be participating in any Holi related events. 

 

28 confirmed cases
1 hour ago | March 04, 2020 13:07

Amid the deadly coronavirus outbreak,  Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday said that 28 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been tested positive in India. 

 

 

Novel Coronavirus Outbreak
1 hour ago | March 04, 2020 13:07

Global deaths due to coronavirus outbreak on Wednesday rose above 3,000 with the new count in China mainland rising to 2,912. The deadly virus, that originated in China late last year, continues to spread around the world and has infected more than 90,000 people. While most of the cases are from Hubei province of China and the city of Wuhan (the epicentre of the outbreak), other countries including Iran, Italy, Japan and the Philippines have also reported deaths related to novel coronavirus.

On March 1, UN Humanitarian Chief Mark Lowcock released $15 million from the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) to help fund global efforts to contain the virus. The announcement came soon after the WHO upgraded the global risk of the coronavirus outbreak to "very high" – its top level of risk assessment. The WHO has said there is still a chance of containing the virus if its chain of transmission is broken. 

PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

