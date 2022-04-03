Coronavirus: MP Logs Six New Cases; Active Count At 106

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,41,154 on Sunday with six new cases, while no death due to the infection occurred in the last 24 hours, a health official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,734, the official said.

The COVID-19 positivity rate is 0.05 per cent at present.

The recovery count increased by 32 to reach 10,30,314, leaving the state with 106 active cases, he said.

As 10,380 samples were examined during the day, the number of tests conducted in the state so far went up to 2,88,75,641, he added.

A government release said that 11,61,52,972 anti-coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 2,917 on Sunday.

The coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,41,154, new cases six, death toll 10,734, recoveries 10,30,341, active cases 106, number of tests so far 2,88,75,641.

