Coronavirus Outbreak: 85-year-old Dies In Ahmedabad; 37 Positive Cases In Gujarat

An 85-year-old COVID-19 positive patient passed away in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Wednesday. According to the state Health Department, she was tested positive for COVID-19 and had a travel history to Saudi Arabia.

After developing symptoms of the virus, she was admitted to Ahmedabad Civil Hospital on March 22. The health department said that she was suffering from many complications. According to the Health Ministry, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Gujarat of Indian nationals stands at 37 and one of a foreign national.

Coronavirus in India

The total Coronavirus cases in India stands at 606 as per the recent data reported by states. Amid the rising cases of the COVID-19 virus in the country, PM Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown across the nation starting Tuesday midnight. He accentuated the need for 21 days, that were necessary for breaking the transmission cycle of the pandemic. The 21-day curfew is applicable to all states, districts, and villages - irrespective of whether they are currently under curfew or not. Currently, India's positive cases stand at 512, with nine deaths.

"From midnight 12, across the country, there will be countrywide lockdown in India. There will be a complete restriction of leaving out from the residence. All districts, the village will be locked down. This is curfew only -a stricter curfew than Janta curfew. We have to bear economic consequences because of this. But to save every Indian's life at this time is my and the government's responsibility," said PM Modi.

(with ANI inputs)

