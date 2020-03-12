Coronavirus Outbreak: CPI's Binoy Viswam Gives Notice In Rajya Sabha Over Prevention

Communist Party of India (CPI) MP Binoy Viswam has given a zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha over demand for free supply of masks and sanitisers in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. During the Zero Hour, parliamentarians can raise matters of great importance without the mandatory ten days notice.

As COVID-19 cases in the country reached 60 as of Wednesday, the government has announced that incoming travelers, including Indian nationals, arriving from or having visited China, Italy, Iran, Republic of Korea, France, Spain, and Germany after February 15 will be quarantined for a minimum period of 14 days.

India Suspends Most Visas

The decision was taken at a meeting of a group of ministers held here under the chairmanship of Health Minister Harsh Vardhan. "All existing visas, except diplomatic, official, UN/International organisations, employment and project visas, stand suspended till 15th April 2020. This will come into effect from 1200GMT on 13th March 2020 at the port of departure," the statement said. Visa-free travel facility granted to Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) card holders is also kept in abeyance till April 15.

"Indian nationals are strongly advised to avoid all non-essential travel abroad. On their return, they can be subjected to quarantine for a minimum of 14 days," it said. International traffic through land borders will be restricted to designated check posts with robust screening facilities. These will be notified separately by the ministry of home affairs, the release said.

Provision for testing primarily for students/compassionate cases in Italy to be made and collection for samples to be organised accordingly. Those tested negative will be allowed to travel and will be quarantined on arrival in India for 14 days, the press release said.

The second meeting of the group of ministers was attended among others by ministers Hardeep S Puri (Civil Aviation), S Jaishankar (External Affairs), Nityananda Rai (MoS Home), Mansukh Mandaviya (MoS Shipping) and Ashwini Kumar Choubey (MoS Health). The GOM discussed the recommendations made by the Committee of Secretaries chaired by the Cabinet Secretary and took the latest decisions, the release added.

(with PTI inputs)