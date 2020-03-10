Coronavirus: Puducherry CM Holds Meeting, Reviews Preventive Measures

As Coronavirus cases increased in India, Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Monday held a meeting with senior government officials to review the preventive measures that are being undertaken to deal with the virus. As per reports, the meeting was held at the Chief Secretariat. Further, Chief Secretary, Secretaries, and senior officials were present in the meeting.

Meeting held at Chief Secretariat, with Chief Secretary, Secretaries & Officials for reviewing the preventive measures to deal with #coronavirus at #Puducherry . pic.twitter.com/YrDHML11g7 — V.Narayanasamy (@VNarayanasami) March 9, 2020

Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister listed the details of the precautionary measures. Tourists coming to Puducherry are to be monitored. A 10-bed Isolation Ward has been set up at the Government General Hospital, and a separate ward has been prepared in all areas.

India's Coronavirus count rises

The number of Coronavirus cases in India soared up to 47 with seven more persons testing positive since Sunday, including a three-year-old child. The new cases emerged from Kerala, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu, and two from Pune. Apart from this, 15 people are under observation for the virus in Maharashtra, however, no positive cases have been detected yet.

Read: Latest coronavirus patient in Delhi has no travel history, came in contact with a positive patient: Officials

Out of the total people that have been tested for the novel Coronavirus, 47 have been found positive from the 3,003 samples that were tested in the country. Out of these, 44 are active cases, the initial three which were reported from Kerala have been treated and discharged. The health ministry has advised people against mass gatherings to avoid the spread of Coronavirus in the country.

Read: 76 people who came in contact with fourth coronavirus patient in Delhi advised home quarantine

Coronavirus outbreak

According to the latest reports, Coronavirus has claimed more than 4,000 lives across the globe and has infected over 110,000 people since it first broke out in December 2019. While most of the cases are from Hubei province of China and the city of Wuhan (the epicentre of the outbreak), other countries like Iran, Italy, Japan, and the Philippines have also reported huge death tolls related to the novel Coronavirus.

First detected in the city of Wuhan, in Hubei Province of China, the virus outbreak has now spread across 90 countries since December 2019. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has officially named the virus as COVID-19.

Read: Coronavirus outbreak: Government wants travellers to fill 'Self-reporting Form' at airport

Read: Researchers offering people £3500 to be infected with Coronavirus to help develop vaccine

(with inputs from agencies)