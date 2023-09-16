Couple Held For 'unlawful' Conversion Of Dalit Man To Islam In UP's Shamli

Police on Saturday arrested a couple for the "unlawful" conversion of a Dalit man to Islam in the Thana Bhawan area of Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, officials said.

"We have arrested one Shokeen and his wife Kamerbetoon alias Mahi, both residents of Okhla in New Delhi, regarding the unlawful conversion of a Dalit man," Superintendent of Police Abhishek said.

The couple allegedly converted the man to Islam a few days ago, he said.

The police have lodged a case against the couple under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act.

"The accused are also said to be involved in the conversion of some other people from the village. Our teams are investigating," Abhishek said.