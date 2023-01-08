Last Updated:

Coupling Between Two Coaches Of Howrah-Titlagarh Ispat Express Gets Detached

The coupling between two coaches of 12871 Howrah-Titlagarh Ispat Express got detached on Sunday while entering Santragachi station, a South Eastern Railway official said here.

The train, which was at a very slow speed, was stopped at Santragachi, not a scheduled stoppage of Ispat Express, and was allowed to go after changing the affected coach, he said.

No passenger was physically affected owing to the incident, the official said.

The coupling between the third and fourth coaches behind the engine got detached leading to the detainment of the train for a little over two hours, the SER official said.

The 12871 Ispat Express, on its way from Howrah to Titlagarh in Odisha, was detained from 9.05 am to 11.15 am, the SER official said. 

