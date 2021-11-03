Covaxin Gets WHO Nod: Yogi Terms Move As Global Approval For PM Modi's Aatmanirbhar Bharat

With the World Health Organisation (WHO) approving Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin for emergency use, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday congratulated Indians on the development and termed the achievement as an international approval to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

"WHO has approved India's indigenously made COVID-19 vaccine for emergency Use Listing (EUL). This achievement is an international stamp on the capabilities of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' programme. Congratulate to all Indians," Adityanath tweeted.

WHO Approves Bharat Biotech's Covaxin

With a step ahead towards growing its portfolio of vaccines being validated, the WHO convened Technical Advisory Group (TAG) comprising of regulatory experts from around the globe had on Wednesday recommended to the agency's Emergency Use Listing (EUL) status for Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin. The international health agency has subsequently approved Covaxin for emergency use.

The TAG on October 26 had sought "additional clarifications" from the company for Covaxin to conduct a final "risk-benefit assessment" for Emergency Use Listing of the vaccine. "The Technical Advisory Group of WHO has recommended Emergency Use Listing status for Covaxin," a source told PTI.

The international health body had stated that the Covaxin COVID vaccine was also reviewed by WHO's Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on immunization (SAGE), and recommended the use of the vaccine in two doses, with an interval of four weeks, in all age groups 18 and above.

🆕 WHO has granted emergency use listing (EUL) to #COVAXIN® (developed by Bharat Biotech), adding to a growing portfolio of vaccines validated by WHO for the prevention of #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/dp2A1knGtT — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) November 3, 2021

PM Modi presses for COVAXIN approval at COP 26

PM Modi during his address at the COP26 had stated that India was ready to put up a fight to diminish COVID concerns and announced India would produce 5 billion COVID vaccines by the end of 2022. The WHO's decision is key as it allows people inoculated with Covaxin to enter those countries that accept WHO-approved vaccines, while it will also pave the way for India to export the vaccine to more countries.

Approval for Covaxin had earlier been delayed on multiple occasions, with approving authorities asking for additional information from Bharat Biotech.

Covaxin shows 77.8% effectiveness

TAG-EUL is an independent advisory group that provides recommendations to WHO on whether a COVID-19 vaccine can be listed for emergency use under the EUL procedure. In June, the company said it concluded the final analysis of Covaxin efficacy from Phase 3 trials.

Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and AstraZeneca & Oxford University's Covishield are the two widely used vaccines in India. In phase 3 trials, Covaxin has shown 77.8% effectiveness against symptomatic COVID-19 and 65.2% against the new Delta variant. On the other hand, a study conducted by the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) said that Covishield generated 93% protection against COVID-19.

The approval marks significance, as the move would facilitate international travel for those inoculated with it to countries where a vaccination certificate for WHO-approved vaccines is mandatory. It also opens avenues for Bharat Biotech to export Covaxin.

Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and AstraZeneca and the Serum Institute's Covishield are two widely used vaccines in India against COVID-19. WHO has so far approved COVID-19 vaccines of Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca-SK Bio/Serum Institute of India, Johnson & Johnson- Janssen, Moderna, and Sinopharmfor emergency use.

Inputs: ANI

Image: ANI/AP