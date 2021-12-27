Covaxin To Be Only COVID Vaccine Option For Children In 15-18 Yrs Age Group, Says Centre

Quick links:
Image: PTI/ Shutterstock
As per the new guidelines issued by the Union Health Ministry on Monday, Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN would be the only vaccine option against COVID-19 for children in the age group of 15-18 years, who will be vaccinated from January 3, 2022.
In a statement, the health ministry informed, "only Covaxin will be available for children in the age-group 15-18 years. The vaccination for them will begin on January 3, 2022."
On December 25, while addressing the nation on the evening of Christmas over the concern of surging Omicron cases in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Saturday that COVID-19 vaccination for children in the age of 15-18 years will begin from January 3, 2022.
In his address to the nation, PM Modi said, "Vaccination will start for children between 15 and 18 years of age. It will start from Monday, January 3, 2022. This decision will strengthen the country's fight against Coronavirus."
This came on a day when the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has given nod to Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin (BBV152) for kids between 12 -18 years of age for emergency use.
India on Sunday reported 6,531 fresh Coronavirus infections with 7,141 recoveries in the last 24 hours. According to data provided by the Union Health Ministry, out of the total infections, active cases account for less than 1%, which is currently at 0.22%, the lowest since March 2020. The COVID recovery rate stands at 98.40%. To date, the country has administered 1,42,41,83,509 COVID vaccine doses under the nationwide vaccination drive.