COVID-19 2.0: Full List Of Lockdowns, Weekend Curfews, Restrictions Imposed Across States

As India grapples with the dangerous second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, states and union territories have imposed fresh curbs and restrictions to curb the spread of the disease. Several states have brought back complete or partial lockdowns while others have imposed night curfews to break the chain of infection transmission.

Here’s a full list of restrictions imposed in various states and union territories across the country:

Delhi

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has announced a complete lockdown in the city for 6 days starting from 10 pm on Monday to 5 am on April 26.

Only essential services food and medical services will be exempted from the lockdown

All markets, malls, spas, swimming pools, movie theatres and gyms will remain shut

Weddings can be held with a gathering of only 50 people, passes will be issued separately for it.

Religious places shall be permitted to open, but no visitors are allowed

No restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement/transportation of essentials goods

Media persons will be exempted to move during the curfew on the production of a valid ID card,

Maharashtra

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has declared a 15-days curfew across Maharashtra from 8 pm on April 14 till 7 am on May 1.

In addition, Section 144 has also been imposed to prevent gatherings in the state, and movement is permitted only for essential purposes.

All establishments, public places, activities, services remain closed, except essential services, including medical stores, hospitals, supply of medicines, among others.

Public transport is functional for essential services employees, and restaurants will be allowed for home deliveries.

Rajasthan

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot announced lockdown-like restrictions and a weekend curfew in the state from 6 pm on April 16 to 5 am on April 19.

Gatherings are banned, while the capacity of marriages and funerals have been reduced.

Fruit, vegetable, and milk vendors, LPG services, and banking are exempted from the weekend curfew.

Public transport will be operational but with a reduced capacity.

All private offices, select government offices, non-essential business establishments and markets will remain closed.

Industrial units and construction sites where labourers are employed will be allowed to function so that migration could be stopped.

RT-PCR test mandatory for inter-state travel, including people entering and leaving the state.

Chandigarh

The Chandigarh administration has announced a weekend lockdown commencing 10 pm on Friday till 5 am on Monday.

Essential services, including home delivery of food, have been exempted.

Gatherings have been restricted to 200 persons for outdoor events and 100 persons for indoor events

scheduled examinations during lockdown will not be disrupted or suspended.

People travelling to the Union Territory will have to register themselves on the COVA Punjab app.

Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced a lockdown across the state on all Sundays till May 15

There will be a weekly closure in all rural and urban areas of the state on Sunday.

Only sanitation, sanitisation and emergency services will operate during this period.

All offices, except for businesses dealing in essential services, will remain closed on Sunday.

Those caught for the second time not wearing a mask will be fined Rs 10,000

RT-PCR test is mandatory for travellers arriving from Maharashtra and Kerala

Madhya Pradesh

The Madhya Pradesh government has imposed lockdowns in Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur and Gwalior on Sundays to curb COVID spread.

Non-essential movement of large groups of people and social gatherings have been restricted across the state

Essential services, including industries, the medical establishment, construction activities, chemist shops, grocery outlets etc, will remain operational during the curfew.

RT-PCR test is mandatory for passengers arriving from Maharashtra to Indore and Bhopal.

Karnataka

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has announced that the night curfew imposed in seven districts, including Bengaluru, will continue in worst-hit cities.

Night curfew has been imposed between 10 pm and 5 am in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Kalaburagi, Bidar, Tumkuru, Udupi, and Manipal.

Negative RT-PCR test report mandatory for people arriving in Karnataka from Chandigarh, Kerala, Punjab, and Maharashtra.

Punjab

Night curfew will remain across Punjab from 9 pm to 5 am till April 30.

All public gatherings have been banned and schools have been shut.

Uttarakhand

The Uttarakhand government has imposed a night curfew has been imposed across the state from 10.30 pm till 5 am.

Bus, auto-rickshaw, etc will operate with a 50 per cent seating capacity.

Coaching centres, swimming pools and spas will be shut until further notice.

A cap of 200 people imposed at all gatherings in the state.

Haryana

A night curfew has been imposed from 10 pm to 5 am, however, no lockdown or weekend curfew have been announced.

All schools, colleges, coaching institutions, libraries and training institutes will remain close till April 30.

Gujarat

The Gujarat government has imposed a night curfew from 8 pm to 6 am in 20 cities.

These include Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Junagadh, Gandhinagar, Anand, Nadiad, Mehasana, Morbi, Dahod, Patan, Godhra, Bhuj, Gandhidham, Bharuch, Surendranagar and Amreli.

A negative RT-PCR report is mandatory for those entering the state.

People travelling to Surat must have SMC Covid-19 Tracker App downloaded on their mobile phones.

They also have to fill an online self-reporting form.

Odisha

The Odisha government has imposed a night curfew between 10 pm to 5 am.

It has been imposed in 10 districts of Sundergarh, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Balangir, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Malkangiri, Koraput and Nabarangpur

Kerala

Kerala has imposed fresh Coronavirus restrictions till April 30.

Shops have to close by 9 pm and doorstep delivery services are encouraged.

Only 200 people allowed to attend outdoor functions, while 100 can attend events held indoors.

Passengers travelling to Kerala must secure an e-pass by registering on the state’s Covid-19 portal.

Religious leaders and district authorities may be persuaded to avoid community gatherings (iftar parties) when customary fasting is broken during evenings in the month of Ramzan.

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu govt imposed Sunday lockdown and night curfew across from 10 PM to 4 AM.

Private/public buses, auto, taxi, and private cars will not ply during curfew hours.

Parks, beaches, museums, meat shops, fish market, vegetable shops, Cinema theatres will remain closed.

Only 50% employees allowed to work in IT firm offices, the rest would be working from home.

12th board exams postponed

Shopping malls, eateries, vegetable and fruit shops, textile and jewellery showrooms must restrict customers to 50% till 9 PM

Theatres, restaurants to continue to function with 50 per cent capacity

Weddings will have a maximum of 100 people in attendance

Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh government has imposed a lockdown in Sukma and Durg till April 19 to curb the virus spread.

District borders will remain sealed in Durg, while entry will only be allowed after producing an e-pass.

Shops selling essential items will be allowed to operate.

Bank and post offices can operate between 10 am to 1 pm.

In Sukma, a night curfew from 12 pm to 7 am has been imposed. Shops can remain open from 7 am to 12 pm.

