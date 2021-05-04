COVID-19 Aid Flights To India Have Been Delayed, Says US Department Of Defense

Amid massive oxygen shortage and surge in coronavirus cases across India, the United States Department of Defense informed on Tuesday that the final two flights of COVID-19 aid to India have been delayed at least until Wednesday. The US Transportation command said the delay is due to maintenance issues.

United States Department of Defense says the final two flights of #COVID19 aid to India have been delayed at least until Wednesday. US Transportation command says the delay is due to maintenance issues. pic.twitter.com/ZKO8dVlcbu — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2021

On April 29, the White House had announced that the United States will be delivering COVID-19 relief materials worth over USD100 million to India in the coming days, as the first flight carrying urgent health supplies had left for the country. The flight took off from the Travis Air Force Base on the world's largest military aircraft last Wednesday night, the US Agency for International Development had said. The shipment includes 440 oxygen cylinders and regulators, generously donated by the state of California, USAID had added.

On the other hand, WHO director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said that the current situation that has erupted in India, as well as in Brazil, can happen elsewhere too. He has warned the world to follow all the COVID-19 protocols to remain safe. He said, "We ask everyone to continue to follow the safety advice. Maintain physical distance, avoid crowds and gatherings, wear a mask that adequately covers the nose and mouth, keep the windows open, cover your face in case of coughing and sneezing, wash your hands often."

Meanwhile, Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi on Tuesday has urged US President Joe Biden's administration to deploy AstraZeneca vaccines rapidly in India and other countries combating COVID-19 surge.

He took to Twitter and said, "As we combat COVID surges in India and other nations with our stores of the AstraZeneca vaccine, I've joined with @RepMaloney, @WhipClyburn & @RepStephenLynch in requesting a briefing from the Biden Administration as part of our inquiry to ensure the vaccines are deployed rapidly."

COVID Tally In India

India continues to record more than 3 lakh COVID-19 fresh cases every 24 hours. On Sunday, the Union Health Ministry recorded 3,68,147 new COVID-19 cases, which took that total tally to 1,99,25,604. In the last 24 hours, as many as, 3,417 scummed to the COVID-19 infection, taking the death toll to 2,18,959. A total of 16,29,3003 people recovered from the virus on Sunday. As per officials, there are 34,13,642 active COVID-19 cases currently in India. The vaccination mark has reached 15,71,98,207. On May 1, India started the new phase of vaccination where people above the age of 18 started getting vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.

(With Agency Inputs)