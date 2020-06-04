AIIMS Nurses' Union Threatens Indefinite Strike Over Lack Of Facilities Amid COVID Crisis

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the AIIMS Nurses' Union has decided to go on mass casual leave on June 10 over their demands for better facilities at the workplace. If their demands are not met, the Union will go for an indefinite strike from June 15, said Harish Kajla, President of AIIMS nurses union on Wednesday. The move comes as the number of workers infected by COVID-19 at the hospital in New Delhi rose to 329 including 47 nursing staff.

'The administration has failed to listen to us'

It was the third consecutive day of protest by AIIMS nurses, demanding better working facilities for nursing staff, especially women nurses, who are deputed for longer hours in the COVID-19 area. Kajla has written a letter to the director of the institute citing his concerns and threatening the administration about mass casual leave on June 10 and indefinite strike from June 15 if their demands or grievances are not addressed.

"We don't want to go on strike in these difficult times of COVID, but it seems that the administration has failed to listen to us," he said. "Nurses are severely affected by the long working hours (exceeded up to 7 to 8 hours) while wearing PPE kits in Coronavirus departments. Conditions of women nurses are largely affected. We are demanding better facilities at the workplace for our nurses who are the backbone for our medical institute," he said.

"Our demands include: implementation of uniform 4 hours duty with PPE in COVID areas, the safety of female nurses, uniform rotation policy between COVID and Non-COVID areas, the establishment of proper donning and doffing area, refreshment after doffing, display of duty roster, shuttle service during the night shift, provision of ambulance facility for COVID screening/COVID positive staff among others," said Kajla adding that there is no response from the administration.

However, AIIMS authorities have claimed that none of the healthcare workers was infected with the virus during patient care. AIIMS Medical Superintendent Dr. DK Sharma said, "329 healthcare workers have so far contracted coronavirus since February 1. Several of those who had tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and rejoined duty."

So far three persons from the AIIMS staff succumbed to COVID-19. An electrician who had tested positive for the disease died on Sunday. A sanitation supervisor and a mess worker at the RPC canteen died due to the disease last week.

