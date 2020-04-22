COVID-19: AP, Telangana Officials Start Tracing Contacts Of Doc Who Tested +ve After Death

Amid the Coronavirus crisis, the officials in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district and the adjoining Jogulamba Gadwal district in Telangana are trying to trace the contacts of a doctor who died on April 14 whose sample was tested positive for Coronavirus. According to reports, the officials from both the states have so far traced 213 people out of whom 13, along with the doctor's family members have been tested positive for the virus.

Reportedly, the 75-year-old doctor was admitted to the Kurnool Government General Hospital on April 13 due to respiratory problems. However, he died due to a cardiac arrest on April 14. Later, when his swab samples were taken for testing, he was detected positive.

Further, as per reports, he had founded a hospital in Kurnool town which was frequently visited by people from villages of Kurnool Rural and border villages of Jogulamba Gadwal district. Reportedly, around 40 people living in Budwarpeta have been identified to have been working at the hospital. Out of them, nine have been detected positive with Coronavirus, stated a news report.

COVID-19 cases in Andhra, Telangana

Currently, Andhra Pradesh has a total of 757 cases of Coronavirus, out of which 96 people have recovered, while 22 have succumbed to the infection. Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district has the highest number of cases in the state with a total of 184 reported cases.

Telangana, on the other hand, has a total of 928 cases of Coronavirus, out of which 194 people have been recovered. Around 23 people have succumbed to the infection. Meanwhile, Telangana's Jogulamba Gadwal district has reported a total of 30 cases.

COVID-19 situation in India

According to the latest update from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the number of total Coronavirus cases in the country has climbed to 19,984, including 15,474 active cases. While 640 deaths have been reported overall, around 3,870 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. Meanwhile, Maharashtra and Delhi have the highest number of cases in the country.

