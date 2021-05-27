COVID-19: Centre Delivers 19 Oxygen Generation Plants, Over 19k Cylinders To States, UTs

The Union Health Ministry of Thursday informed that the government has delivered a total of 18,006 oxygen concentrators, 19,085 oxygen cylinders, 19 oxygen generation plants, and 14,514 ventilators or BiPAP to states and Union Territories. The COVID relief were sent out to the states and UTs via road and air from April 27 to May 26. The relief also included 7 lakh Remdesivir vials, and 12 lakh Favipiravir tablets.

International forum on aid

The Government of India informed that on Tuesday and Wednesday, COVID relief consignments were received from Singapore, Brunei, Oman, Ontario (Canada), Egypt, Redcross Society, Sewa International (Australia), Swiss India Chamber of Commerce. Forum of Indian Professional (Hong Kong), and Volkswagen (Germany). The imported relief consisted of 155 concentrators, 900 oxygen cylinders, and 1,045 ventilators/Bi-PAP/CPAP.

The Union Health Ministry in a release stated, "The Union Health Ministry is comprehensively monitoring this on a regular basis. A dedicated Coordination Cell has been created in the Union Health Ministry to coordinate the receipt and allocation of foreign COVID relief materials as international cooperation in the form of grants, aid, and donations."

The cell is operational since April 26, whereas the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for distributing the relief was drawn out on May 2, added the release.

India records 2.1 lakh fresh COVID cases

India has been hit hard by the second wave of COVID-19 that affected the country with a more transmissible and unprecedented strain of the virus. The country recorded its peak cases on May 8 counting 4,03,405 fresh cases. Compared to the first week of May, the number of daily cases has reduced. In the last 24 hours the country 2.1 lakh fresh cases with an 8.84% infection rate. The country has reported a 90.01% recovery rate with medical relief coming from all over the world. Since April 27, the Union Health Ministry has informed about a number of donations and consignments reaching out to India from different parts of the world. The cooperation of the International Community has made it possible for India to successfully achieve the 'Whole of Government" approach, informed the Health Ministry.