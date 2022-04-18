COVID-19: Chandigarh Mandates Use Of Face Masks As India Sees Sudden Surge In Cases

In light of the sudden spike in COVID-19 cases in the country, the Chandigarh administration has made it compulsory for people to wear a face mask in public areas. According to the order issued by the administration, considering an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in some of the States and UTs, the residents of Chandigarh have been advised to wear face masks in crowded places. People have also been advised to adhere to other COVID-appropriate behaviour including hand hygiene and maintaining social distancing.

It has to be especially ensured in the closed environments like:

• While traveling by Public transport (Buses, Trains, Aircraft, and Taxi)

• Inside Cinema Halls, Shopping Malls, and Departmental Stores.

• Inside Classrooms, Office-rooms, indoor gatherings.

Earlier, this month due to a decline in COVID-19 cases, all COVID-related restrictions including the wearing of masks in public places were lifted.

Uttar Pradesh govt makes wearing of face masks compulsory in NCR, Lucknow

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday made it compulsory for people to wear a face mask in public places in capital Lucknow and six NCR districts amid a rise in COVID cases in some adjoining states, an official said. The increase in COVID cases has had an impact on the districts falling under the national capital region (NCR). Keeping this in mind, the government has made use of masks mandatory in public places in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Meerut, Bulandshahr, Baghpat as well as capital Lucknow, an official spokesperson was quoted by PTI as saying.

As per the PTI report, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asked officials to identify people in these districts who have not been fully vaccinated yet and administer the COVID vaccine to them on priority.

India recorded a 90% jump in its daily COVID figures, raising concerns of yet another coronavirus outbreak. In the last 24 hours, 2,183 fresh COVID-19 cases have been reported and there have been a total of 214 deaths.

On the COVID vaccination front, the cumulative COVID-19 doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive have surpassed 186.54 crore.

(Image: PTI/SHUTTERSTOCK)