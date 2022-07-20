COVID-19: Covaxin Booster Dose Assures Long-term Immunity Against New Variants, Says Study

Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL), the manufacturer of India's indigenous vaccine Covaxin (BBV152), has stated that in a recent study it has been proven that the Covaxin booster dose has shown persistence of Immunity against emerging variants of COVID-19.

The study conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in collaboration with Bharat Biotech and other authors from all over the country, has now been reviewed, accepted and published in Nature Scientific Reports, a high impact factor journal.

Covaxin, India's indigenous COVID-19 vaccine by Bharat Biotech is developed in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)-National Institute of Virology (NIV). The indigenous, inactivated vaccine is developed and manufactured in Bharat Biotech's BSL-3 (Bio-Safety Level 3) high containment facility.

According to the study, the precaution dose of Covaxin, which was administered six months after the first two doses, boosted neutralising antibody responses against both homologous (D6114G) and heterologous strains (Alpha, Beta, Delta, Delta Plus, and Omicron), and also demonstrated increased memory B cell responses.

184 participants were used in the study, who were randomly assigned to receive either a booster dosage of BBV152 or a placebo, six months following the two original doses.

It was found that subjects' immune responses started to weaken at six months, but those who received a booster dosage of Covaxin saw a 40-fold rise in their immune responses.

The report further mentioned that in addition, serum samples collected after six months after a third dose was also evaluated for neutralisation efficiency. Results showed that Covaxin generated higher neutralisation efficiency against D614G, Delta and Omicron variants, and the antibody titers are persistent even after 12 months of primary vaccination.

"Hence, these results indicate that a booster dose of BBV152 is safe and necessary to ensure persistent immunity to minimise breakthrough infections of COVID-19 due to newly emerging variants," the study stated.

Covaxin has now proven data for safety and immunogenicity in children: Bharat Biotech

The phase II/III, open-label, and multicenter study was conducted by Bharat Biotech for evaluating the safety, reactogenicity, and immunogenicity of Covaxin in healthy children and adolescents in the age group of 2-18 years. The clinical trial was conducted in the pediatric population between June 2021 and September 2021 and further showed safety, less reactogenic, and robust immunogenicity.

Later, the data was submitted to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) in October 2021 following which it received a nod for emergency use in children.

Image: PTI