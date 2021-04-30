Last Updated:

COVID-19 Crisis: 700 Oxygen Concentrators From Ireland, 300 From Hong Kong Arrive In India

700 oxygen concentrators, 365 ventilators beds from Ireland and 300 oxygen concentrators along with other medical equipment from Hong Kong reach India

Written By
Gargi Rohatgi
ANI

ANI


As India continues to grapple with the unprecedented second wave of COVID-19, a shipment from Ireland containing 700 units of oxygen concentrators and 365 ventilators arrives in the country. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "International cooperation continues! A shipment containing 700 units of oxygen concentrators and 365 ventilators arrives from Ireland. Deeply value the support from our EU partner and friend."

India continues to receive International support

Besides Ireland, a consignment containing 300 oxygen concentrators along with other medical equipment from Hong Kong reached India on Thursday night. Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri took to Twitter and said these supplies are further bolstering all ongoing efforts which are already in place. "Strategic global cooperation at work. 300 oxygen concentrators and another medical equipment land in Delhi from Hong Kong on an IndiGo Airlines flight. These supplies are further bolstering all ongoing efforts which are already in place. Together We Can," Puri tweeted.

READ | Maharashtra registers 66,159 cases taking COVID tally to 45.39 lakh; fatality rate at 1.5%

Current COVID-19 crisis in India

As India continues to battle against deadly COVID-19, it has received international aid from different countries across the world. India so far has recorded over 1,83,76,524 positive cases, out of which 1,50,86,878 have successfully recovered, while 2,04,832 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 3,79,257 new cases, 2,69,507 fresh recoveries and 3,645 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the country is 30,84,814. 

READ | Mumbai sees highest 1-day COVID fatality with 82 deaths as Maharashtra extends lockdown

(Image: ANI)

READ | SCBA proposes in-patient facility for COVID patients in Court Complex amid surge in cases
READ | Romania steps up to help India combat COVID-19, dispatches essential medical supplies
READ | UAE supports India amid surging COVID-19 cases, special cargo with medical aid arrives

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND