COVID-19 Crisis: 700 Oxygen Concentrators From Ireland, 300 From Hong Kong Arrive In India

As India continues to grapple with the unprecedented second wave of COVID-19, a shipment from Ireland containing 700 units of oxygen concentrators and 365 ventilators arrives in the country. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "International cooperation continues! A shipment containing 700 units of oxygen concentrators and 365 ventilators arrives from Ireland. Deeply value the support from our EU partner and friend."

India continues to receive International support

Strategic global cooperation at work.

300 oxygen concentrators & other medical equipment land in Delhi from Hong Kong on a @IndiGo6E flight.

These supplies are further bolstering all ongoing efforts which are already in place.

Besides Ireland, a consignment containing 300 oxygen concentrators along with other medical equipment from Hong Kong reached India on Thursday night. Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri took to Twitter and said these supplies are further bolstering all ongoing efforts which are already in place. "Strategic global cooperation at work. 300 oxygen concentrators and another medical equipment land in Delhi from Hong Kong on an IndiGo Airlines flight. These supplies are further bolstering all ongoing efforts which are already in place. Together We Can," Puri tweeted.

Current COVID-19 crisis in India

As India continues to battle against deadly COVID-19, it has received international aid from different countries across the world. India so far has recorded over 1,83,76,524 positive cases, out of which 1,50,86,878 have successfully recovered, while 2,04,832 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 3,79,257 new cases, 2,69,507 fresh recoveries and 3,645 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the country is 30,84,814.

