COVID-19 Crisis: Maharashtra Sees 8807 New Cases; Fatality Toll At 51,937 Amid 80 Deaths

Maharashtra reported a surge of more than 2000 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, February 24, with 8807 persons testing positive for the novel coronavirus. This has propelled the state's COVID-19 tally to 21,21,119. At present, there are 59,358 active cases in the state. With 2772 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 20,08,623.

80 deaths — 17 from Nagpur, 10 from Navi Mumbai, 7 from Jalgaon, 5 from Yavatmal, 4 each from Mumbai, Ratnagiri, Aurangabad and Wardha, three from Pune, Nashik, Kalyan Dombivali and Panvel, two each from Osmanabad and Amravati and one each from Chandrapur, Buldhana, Kolhapur, Solapur, Satara, Pimpri Chinchwad, Ahmedabad and Thane were reported on Wednesday. Out of the total deaths reported in the day, 27 occurred in the last 48 hours, 22 in the last week and the rest from the period before. Until now, a total of 51,937 persons in the state have died owing to COVID-19.

So far, 1,59,41,773 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 2,95,578 persons are under home quarantine, 2446 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 positivity rate, recovery rate and fatality rate in Maharashtra stand at 13.31 per cent, 94.70 per cent and 2.45 per cent respectively. While a total of 10,73,717 healthcare and frontline workers have been inoculated in Maharashtra so far, 1,04,468 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too.

Mumbai records over 1000 cases

Meanwhile, Mumbai's COVID-19 tally swelled to 3,21,698 with 1167 new patients recorded on Wednesday. Currently, there are 8320 active COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra's capital out of which 64% are asymptomatic ones. The number of recovered soared to 3,01,057 after 376 patients were discharged in the day. The city's case positivity rate and fatality rate as of Monday stands at 10.06% and 3.57%.

Till February 23, 31,85,334 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Mumbai which amounts to 2,27,524 tests per million population. The number of COVID-19 cases in the city grew at a rate of 0.12% from February 17- February 23. As of February 23, 537 CCC2 beds out of the total capacity of 23,806 beds are occupied. The number of oxygen beds, ventilator beds, and ICU beds in Mumbai stands at 8013, 940, and 1554 respectively.

While there are 51 active containment zones currently, 815 buildings have been sealed. 6073 high-risk contacts have been traced in the last 24 hours. At present, 401 high-risk contacts are admitted to Corona Care Centres 1. The patient doubling rate in the city is 294 days. The recovery rate of the Mumbai district remains constant at 94%.

