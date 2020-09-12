COVID-19: Delhi Airport Sets Up Testing Facility For International Transit Passengers

In collaboration with Genestrings lab, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), on Saturday, launched the COVID-19 testing facility for international transit passengers at the Indira Gandhi International Airport Terminal 3. The airport authority had earlier said that it has set up a COVID-19 testing facility at the multi-level car parking area of Terminal 3 for arriving international passengers who have to take connecting domestic flights.

Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO-DIAL spoke to ANI and said that the result of the COVID-19 test would come in six hours and those who test negative would proceed further to their destinations while those testing positive would be treated as per government protocol.

"Delhi Airport continues to be a hub for international travellers even during the pandemic. The pilot initiative has been taken to ensure testing of all arriving international transfer passengers scheduled to board a domestic connecting flight post-arrival in Delhi Airport."

"The COVID-19 testing laboratory at Delhi Airport has been adequately equipped for testing and sample collection that will be conducted in compliance with the protocols established by the ICMR and NABL," he added.

The Aviation Ministry had earlier said that international passengers who have to take connecting domestic flights after landing in India will have the option of getting themselves tested for COVID-19 at the entry airports. If the RT-PCR test result is negative, the international passenger will be allowed to board his or her connecting domestic flight and he or she will not need to undergo any institutional quarantine, the ministry's order said.

Delhi's COVID situation

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 tests conducted so far has crossed the 20 lakh-mark in the national capital which has witnessed a surge in coronavirus cases, according to Delhi government's health bulletin. According to the latest bulletin released on Friday, 20,22,700 tests have been conducted from March till date.

