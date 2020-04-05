The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

COVID-19 Doubling Rate At 4.1 After Tablighi Jamaat, Otherwise Would Be 7.4: Health Min

General News

The doubling rate of the coronavirus infection after the Tablighi Jamaat incident is 4.1, and had it not happened the rate would be 7.4, Health Ministry said

Written By Shubhayan Bhattacharya | Mumbai | Updated On:
Health Ministry

The doubling rate of the novel coronavirus infection after the Tablighi Jamaat incident is 4.1, and had it not happened the rate would be 7.4, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday. In a press briefing, Joint Secretary for Health, Lav Aggarwal informed that 472 fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported since Saturday, taking the total number of infections in India to 3,374. The death toll also rose by 11 to 79 while 267 sick people have recovered so far.

The Ministry also informed that 274 districts across the country have been affected due to COVID-19 to date.

"Our doubling rate (in how many days the number of COVID-19 cases gets double) at present is 4.1 days. But if additional cases reported due to the Tablighi Jamaat event, had not taken place, then the doubling rate would have been 7.4 days," Lav Aggarwal said. 

Virtual meet with district officials

The official also said that Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba held a meeting with all state Chief Secretaries, Health Secretaries & all District Magistrates and SPs over video conference. The DMs were asked to ensure the smooth production of medical equipment and oriented them on the effective adoption of a containment strategy.

"Through this VC, the district authorities also shared their experience. Two things were drawn from this — proactive and ruthless containment implementation at field level and the other being preparedness to the extent of being overprepared to deal with any situation. Many other important inputs were shared by district officials," Lav Aggarwal said.

COVID-19 hostpot

Tablighi Jamaat had in mid-March organised the Markaz event in Delhi's Nizamuddin mosque and hosted over 2000 people, from India and abroad, amid Coronavirus outbreak. After attending the meeting, which took place prior to the nationwide lockdown, many of the attendees returned to other parts of the country. The Nizamuddin West area has emerged as a hotspot of COVID 19 spread.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
ICMR
ICMR ON AIRBORNE TRANSMISSION
safety
UNIQUE TECHNIQUE TO STAY SAFE
Sudarsan Pattnaik
SUDARHAN PATNAIK ON PM'S APPEAL
Rohit Sharma
ROHIT URGES INDIA TO UNITE
Nizamuddin
HIMACHAL DGP WARNS MARKAZ ATTENDEES
COVID-19: CRPF band spreads awareness through song, croon 'corona ko harana hai', watch
CRPF'S SPECIAL COVID-19 SONG