Last Updated:

COVID-19: DST Says Centre's Plan To Vaccinate All By Year-end Ambitious But 'attainable'

The COVID-19 vaccination plan proposed by the Center is ambitious yet achievable, says the Secretary of the Department of Science and Technology (DST).

Written By
Srishti Goel
COVID-19

Picture Credit: ANI/PTI


According to Dr Ashutosh Sharma, Secretary, Department of Science and Technology (DST), the Centre's COVID-19 immunization plan to inoculate all people of the country by December 31 is not only ambitious but also 'attainable'. Dr Sharma on Sunday said, "In terms of technology, we are totally prepared for the third wave and would get even better as we go forward this year. Our vaccination plan to innoculate all citizens of the country by December is not only ambitious but also realistic." 

Coronavirus vaccination goal is attainable: DST secy

Dr Sharma noted, "During the first wave, we built a huge infrastructure which was related to basic things like ventilator, all kinds of diagnostics, PPE kits, N-95 masks, now we even have a vaccine which is of Indian origin. In addition to setting up the infrastructure for the vaccine, cold chain, the supply lines, logistics, all have been put together quickly in the first wave."

He explained, "The second wave was rather sudden and we found that certain things were missing and that was not as much available in quantity as was needed at the peak of the second wave."

COVID-19 vaccination in India

Speaking on oxygen supply innovation across the country, he stated that several innovations have been made in the area of oxygen delivery, such as the repurposing of numerous oxygen plants that were formerly used to produce industrial oxygen and have now been repurposed to produce medical oxygen. He also noted that the science-based start-ups and technologies are playing a critical role in India's fight against the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic.

READ | Nearly 12 crore doses of Covid vaccine to be available in June: Health Ministry

The doctor mentioned that the RT-PCR from Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology targets two genes, one of which does not suffer many mutations, when discussing innovation in RT-PCR testing. He stated, "So, we will not produce false RT-PCR readings as much as otherwise might happen." Dr Sharma added, "An antibody kit has been developed at Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore. lt looks at antibodies IgM and IgG. The kit measures the number of antibodies. It also determines if they are fading."

READ | Health ministry directs pvt hospitals to follow norms after AAP alleges COVID vaccine scam

(with inputs from ANI)

Picture Credit: ANI/PTI

READ | Karnataka BJP neta denies charging Rs 700 per COVID vaccine dose; hospital refutes reports
READ | More than 1.82 cr Covid vaccine doses available with states, over 4 lakh in pipeline: Govt
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND