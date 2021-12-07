COVID-19: Government Experts Examining Scientific Evidence For Vaccinating Children

Amid growing concerns over the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron, the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 and the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) are examining scientific evidence and deliberating on vaccinating children between the age group of 12 and 17 years.

Speaking on the same, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar informed in a written reply in Rajya Sabha, "According to the Registrar General of India (RGI) estimates, there are 14,52,14,000 children in the 12-17 years age group in India."

Four COVID vaccines in pipeline for children

Pawar underlined that as of now the ZyCoV-D vaccine manufactured by Cadila Healthcare has received approval for restricted use in an emergency setting by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for the age group of 12 years and above based on the interim clinical data of phase 3 clinical trial conducted in the country.

MoS Pawar further said that Bharat Biotech is conducting phase 2/3 clinical trial of Covaxin on healthy volunteers aged 2 to 18 years and the firm has submitted interim safety and immunogenicity data to the national regulator, DCGI. As for Serum Institute of India (SII), she said that it is also conducting phase 2/3 clinical trial of Nanoparticle Vaccine (liquid) (Covovax) in 920 subjects in the 2 to 17 year age group.

She added that Biological E Ltd is conducting phase 2/3 clinical trial of RBD of SARS-CoV-2 gene in 624 subjects aged between 5 and 18 years. Besides Johnson and Johnson Pvt Ltd, Dr Pawar informed, is also conducting phase 2/3 clinical trial of the Ad.26COV.2S vaccine in the 12-17 year age group.

"The approval of aforementioned COVID-19 vaccines will be dependent on the successful completion of clinical trials and submission of requisite data as per the requirements of the New Drugs and Clinical Trials Rules, 2019 under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940," Pawar said.

(With inputs from PTI)