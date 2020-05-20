COVID-19 Graph Touches 1390-mark In Jammu & Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Government on Wednesday said that 73 new positive cases of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), 36 from Jammu division and 37 from Kashmir division, have been reported taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 1390. Also, 01 COVID-19 patient died at SKIMS, Soura, Srinagar.

"Out of 1390 positive cases, 694 are Active Positive, 678 have recovered and 18 have died; 02 in Jammu division and 16 in Kashmir division. Moreover, 31 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals, 04 from Jammu division and 27 from Kashmir Division. Out of 101950 test results available, 100560 samples have tested as negative till May 20, 2020," Official media bulletin read.

Kashmir Province District Wise Breakup

Bandipora has 138 positive cases (including 01 cases reported today) with 09 Active Positive, 128 recovered, 01 death; Srinagar has 169 positive cases with 67 Active Positive, 97 recovered (including 01 case recovered today), 05 deaths; Anantnag district has 252 positive cases (including 05 cases reported today), with 159 Active Positive, 89 recovered (including 02 recoveries today), 04 deaths; Baramulla has 129 positive cases (including 08 reported today) with 34 Active Positive, 91 recovered, 04 deaths; Shopian has 109 positive cases with 11 Active Positive, 98 recovered (including 23 cases recovered today); Kupwara has 118 positive cases (including 17 cases reported today) with 70 Active Positive, 48 recovered; Budgam has 58 positive cases, with 27 Active Positive and 30 recovered cases and 01 death; Ganderbal has 25 positive cases with 10 Active cases and 15 recoveries; Kulgam has 171 positive cases (including 05 reported today), with 160 Active Positive and 10 recoveries (including 01 case recovered today) and 01 death and Pulwama reported 19 positive cases (including 01 reported today) with 13 active positive, 06 recovered.

Jammu Province District Wise Breakup

Jammu has 67 positive cases (including 20 cases reported today) with 35 active positive cases and 31 recoveries (including 02 recoveries reported today) and 01 death; Udhampur has 33 positive cases (including 05 reported today) with 11 active positive case, 21 recovered (including 02 cases reported today) and 01 death; Samba has 16 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today) with 10 Active Positive and 06 recoveries; Rajouri has 08 positive cases with 04 active positive cases and 04 recovered; Kathua has 37 positive cases (including 01 case reported today) with 36 Active positive and 01 recovered; Kishtwar has 05 positive case (including 03 cases reported today) with 04 active positive case and 01 recovered; Ramban has 27 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today) with 26 active positive and 01 recovered; Reasi has 04 positive cases (including 01 case reported today) with 03 active positive and 01 recovered, Poonch has 04 active positive cases (including 01 case reported today) while Doda has 01 active positive case.

