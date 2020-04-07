COVID-19: Hockey Stadium Converted Into Temporary Jail In Punjab's Mohali

Amid the 21-day nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, a Hockey Stadium in Phase-9 in Punjab's Mohali has been turned into a temporary jail, the district administration said. This move of the government comes after it launched a massive crackdown on people violating curfew orders imposed to curb the influence of COVID-19.

According to Deputy Commissioner Girish Dayalan, the lockdown violators will be sent to the temporary jail. The main reason is to ensure that the COVID-19 is effectively contained and stopped from spreading in the district, he said. He also informed that from March 23 till April 5, as many as 289 FIRs were registered and 391 persons were arrested, while 410 vehicles were impounded.

As per reports, in Mohali sub-division, nakas have been installed at Franco Hotel, Amrit Confectioners light point in Phase-5, Sohana Chowk and Phase 8, 9 lights. Meanwhile, the State police have created 21 open jails to book the violators under the Disaster Management Act. Currently, there are 79 positive cases of Coronavirus in Punjab, out of which four have been reported to be recovered. Further, seven people have been reported to be dead in the State due to the virus.

Earlier in March, the Chandigarh administration had declared that two sports facilities in the city have been converted into temporary jails. "Cricket Stadium in Sector-16 and Sports Complex in Manimajra are hereby declared as temporary jail till prohibitory orders remain in operation keeping in view the urgencies arisen due to the outbreak of COVID-19," the administration said in a release.

Coronavirus crisis in India

According to the latest update of the Health Ministry, there are 4,281 cases in the country including 3,851 active cases. While 111 deaths have been reported overall, around 319 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. Currently, the highest number of cases have been reported from Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

