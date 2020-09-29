COVID-19: IMA Urges Kerala CM To Declare Health Emergency, Calls For Increase In Testing

With the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Kerala, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has urged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to declare a health emergency in the state.This comes after the positivity rate has reached 12.59 per cent in the state after achieving initial success in battling the virus. The IMA has stated that the COVID-19 protocols issued should be strictly followed and people should also follow social distancing, use masks and sanitizers.

"There is a lack of effective coordination between various departments. A coordination committee should be formed including professional organizations like IMA," ANI quoted the medical association. It has also demanded that COVID-19 testing in the state should be increased.

"Only by testing and isolating those infected with the virus, a community spread can be avoided. The testing should be increased up to one lakh a day," the IMA added.

Cases doubling ever 20 days: CM

After reporting over 7,000 fresh COVID-19 cases for two consecutive days, Kerala saw 4,538 infections on Monday, taking the total affected to 1,78,922, though sample tests showed a decline. The state had reported 7,445 cases on Sunday and 7,006 on Saturday. Twenty fatalities pushed the toll to 697.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the scenario in the state was bad as COVID-19 cases were doubling on an average of every 20 days. He warned that strict action would be taken against owners of shops where social distancing or other health protocols are not followed.

On Sunday, health minister K K Shailaja said it would be difficult for the state to impose a complete shutdown as it will affect the livelihood of the people. She, however, said, "if the situation becomes worse like that of the USA or Brazil, and thousands lose their life, then we will have no other option." The minister also warned youngsters to be more careful as 28 per cent of deaths reported in the state was under 60 years.

